Key Notes

The Smarter Web Company purchased 225 additional BTC, raising total holdings to 1,825 BTC.

The company reported a net loss of £719,566 for the six months ending April 30, 2025.

SWC is now ranked 26th among publicly traded companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves.

Originally known as a website design firm in the United Kingdom, The Smarter Web Company (SWC) has shifted its focus significantly toward cryptocurrency investment.

Recently, the company expanded its Bitcoin BTC $116 131 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $86.85 B holdings by purchasing an additional 225 BTC, valued at around $25.9 million.

The company disclosed the development on Friday, announcing that it had purchased 225 BTC for a total of £19,596,574 (approximately $26.4 million), paying an average price of $118,076 per Bitcoin.

This latest acquisition brings the firm’s total Bitcoin holdings to 1,825 BTC, with an average purchase price of $109,088 per coin.

SWC has reported a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of an impressive 43,787% on its treasury holdings. Over the past 30 days alone, it has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 189%.

The firm currently holds about £1,000,000 in net cash within its treasury, available for future Bitcoin investments.

Earlier this month, The Smarter Web Company added 230.05 BTC as part of its transition to a Bitcoin treasury-focused firm.

Swc releases interim financial report

In its recently released interim financial report, the Bitcoin-focused firm listed on the Aquis Exchange announced a widening of its losses for the six months ending April 30, 2025.

The company posted a net loss of £719,566 (around $968,640), a significant increase from the £372,640 ($501,605) loss reported during the same period in the prior year.

Andrew Wembley, the Chief Executive Officer of SWC noted, “alongside our core business we believe that Bitcoin is the best asset the world has ever seen and because of this we use Bitcoin as a treasury asset for capital being held for future business needs.”

Wembley added that since the company’s IPO, it has “raised well over £100 million in equity capital, with no debt (other than a small director loan repaid post-period end), positioning us exceptionally well to pursue our long-term vision.”

After this recent purchase, The Smarter Web Company is now ranked 26th in the world among publicly traded companies that own Bitcoin, based on available data.

It ranks just below The Blockchain Group, which holds 1,955 BTC and announced earlier this year a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 1,348.8%, along with quarterly gains of 5.7%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.