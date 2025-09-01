Binance Invests $53M in Mexican Fintech Expansion Through New Regulated Platform

Key Notes

Medá operates as independent regulated entity under Mexican financial authority supervision for peso transactions.

Four-year investment strategy positions Mexico as regional fintech hub challenging existing market concentration.

Educational initiatives reach 44 million learners globally while securing licenses across 22 international jurisdictions.

Binance announced an investment of more than one billion pesos ($53 million) for a new initiative in Mexico aimed at expanding digital financial services. The company has launched Medá, a regulated Electronic Payment Funds Institution (IFPE) designed to provide fiat deposit and withdrawal services for Mexican users.

Medá will operate independently while remaining under the Binance corporate umbrella, and is subject to supervision by Mexican financial authorities to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Binance Brings Regulated Peso Services to Mexican Market

The investment will be distributed over the next four years and is part of Binance’s strategy to position Mexico as a fintech leader in Latin America. Medá’s services will allow users to access, send, and utilize Mexican pesos in transactions within the Binance ecosystem.

Binance highlights that the market is highly concentrated and expects Medá to become an essential alternative for processing financial transactions in Mexican pesos, potentially providing more competition and delivering higher-quality financial technology services at lower costs for Mexican consumers, according to their website. Medá will join the competition for the Mexican market, where one of the largest LATAM companies, Bitso, currently holds the majority of the market share.

Medá Achieves Key Regulatory Approval as Independent Entity

By operating as an independent vertical, Medá is set to advance fintech innovation, compliance, and user trust while promoting healthy development between traditional finance and digital assets.

Guilherme Nazar, Binance’s Regional Vice President for Latin America, stated that Medá’s launch represents a critical regulatory milestone for the group, which has already secured licenses and permits in 22 jurisdictions worldwide, including France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina. Also, under the Trump administration, operations in the United States were reinitiated.

Binance Doubles Down on Financial Education and Market Expansion

Binance’s strategy for Mexico also emphasizes financial inclusion and education. The company’s educational platform, Binance Academy, has reached over 44 million learners in 2024, with partnerships at major universities in Mexico.

Education efforts are supported with content in Spanish and more than 30 languages. Binance also continues its commitment to compliance and security, investing significantly in global and local compliance programs to prevent illicit activities and build trust within the digital finance sector.

This represents a significant step for Binance to maintain its position as one of the leading exchanges in the industry. In February 2025, it dominated 38% of the market, and it will likely continue to grow. The company confirms that ongoing investments, regulatory engagement, and educational outreach are core elements intended to position Mexico as a regional fintech hub, bridging traditional finance with digital assets for broader social and economic development.

