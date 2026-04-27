Western Union Plans Stablecoin Launch and Consumer ‘Stable Card’ Rollout

Western Union is preparing to launch USDPT, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank on the Solana blockchain, as early as next month, alongside a consumer-facing prepaid card product called the ‘Stable Card’, a rollout that would extend stablecoin settlement rails to Western Union’s network of more than 360,000 cash pickup locations across more than 200 countries and territories, according to reporting by The Block.

The announcement is not simply Western Union adding a crypto product. It is a traditional remittance operator attempting to restructure the underlying settlement architecture of cross-border payments at the infrastructure level.

NEWS: During its Q1 earnings call, @WesternUnion said its @Solana-based U.S. dollar stablecoin $USDPT is in final-stage preparation and expected to launch next month as an alternate to SWIFT for cross-border settlements. pic.twitter.com/vR9VgTUtuV — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) April 27, 2026

The structural significance lies less in the stablecoin issuance itself than in the scale of the physical and digital network Western Union is proposing to connect to it. A stablecoin with 360,000 cash-out points and 130-currency conversion support is a different instrument than most stablecoins currently in circulation.

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Western Union Digital Asset Network: How the USDPT and Stable Card Mechanisms Actually Function

The mechanism functions as follows: USDPT is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered digital asset bank, providing a regulatory wrapper that most private stablecoin issuers cannot offer.

The token runs on Solana, selected specifically for its low transaction fees and throughput capacity – characteristics suited to the high-frequency, low-value transaction profile of remittance corridors. Western Union has partnered with Crossmint, a blockchain infrastructure firm, to connect Crossmint’s wallet and payment APIs directly to Western Union’s existing payout infrastructure, allowing fintech developers to integrate USDPT access programmatically.

Western Union to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin USDPT Next Month Traditional cross-border remittance giant Western Union’s CEO and President Devin McGranahan said its Solana-based, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin USDPT is in the final stages of preparation and expected to launch… pic.twitter.com/MY1ePrESLn — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 27, 2026

The Stable Card operates as a distinct product layer on top of that infrastructure. Built in partnership with Rain, a crypto wallet provider, and Visa, the prepaid card allows recipients to hold USDPT and convert it to local currency at the point of purchase or ATM withdrawal – effectively embedding stablecoin settlement into a standard Visa-rail spending instrument.

These are two separate mechanisms: the Digital Asset Network is a B2B and developer-facing settlement layer; the Stable Card is a consumer-facing disbursement product. The degree to which Western Union can drive adoption of both simultaneously will determine whether this functions as a full infrastructure replacement or remains a parallel rail alongside its existing fiat operations.

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