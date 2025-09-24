$1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion

Key Notes

Asset management giant Franklin Templeton brings blockchain tokenization capabilities to BNB Chain ecosystem.

BNB Chain competes with Solana's $670 million RWA market as institutional adoption accelerates globally.

Integration enables global trading of BENJI tokens representing OnChain US Government Money Fund shares.

US-based asset manager Franklin Templeton, with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24, that it will expand its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain, marking another significant institutional integration for the blockchain network.

The partnership positions BNB Chain as a key destination for tokenized financial products, as Franklin Templeton joins the growing list of traditional finance giants embracing blockchain technology for real-world asset tokenization.

RWAs are finding their home on BNB Chain.@FTDA_US is expanding its Benji Technology Platform, backed by $1.6T AUM, into our ecosystem. Tokenized finance isn’t the future. It’s happening now, on BNB Chain 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/mS6eQjJic5 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) September 24, 2025

The Benji Technology Platform is a blockchain protocol designed to bring traditional funds on-chain. It allows Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Government Money Fund shares to be represented by BENJI tokens, while keeping transaction records across multiple blockchains. BNB Chain now joins Franklin Templeton’s existing partners, Ethereum ETH $4 177 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $503.98 B Vol. 24h: $30.13 B , Avalanche AVAX $34.58 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $14.59 B Vol. 24h: $1.39 B , Stellar XLM $0.38 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $12.08 B Vol. 24h: $188.27 M , and Polygon to mint and trade the BENJI tokens globally.

“Together, Franklin Templeton and BNB Chain will work to deliver tokenized assets with greater utility and enhanced features for retail and institutional clients across the globe,” said Roger Bayston, Franklin Templeton’s Digital Assets Lead.

The announcement comes as BNB BNB $1 016 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $141.48 B Vol. 24h: $2.54 B price continues to trade above the $1,000 mark, consolidating after hitting a new all-time high above $1,080 on Sunday, Sept. 21.

BNB Set to Lock Horns With Solana in RWA Adoption Race

The integration allows Franklin Templeton to expand client access to tokenized investment products through BNB Chain. BNB Chain has emerged as a clear destination for dollar-pegged tokenized financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.

🚨BREAKING: The total value of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on @Solana has surged to $671M, a new all-time high. The surge came after over $150M of inflows into @BlackRock’s $BUIDL fund on Solana. pic.twitter.com/51pkm0tFrA — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 24, 2025

With fast settlement, low fees, and compliant data tooling, BNB Chain provides a strong foundation for tokenizing and trading real-world assets. However, it still trails early-movers like Solana SOL $214.0 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $116.30 B Vol. 24h: $8.89 B in terms of adoption. At press time, Solana’s RWA assets have crossed $670 million, marking an all-time high, propelled by $150 million inflows from BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, according to Solana Floor.

BNB could be set for similar inflows as Franklin Templeton signals its long-term commitment with the Benji platform expansion, placing it firmly in the race for RWA dominance.

Maxi Doge Presale Gains Momentum as Traders Seek High-Risk Plays Beyond BNB

As megacap altcoins like BNB continue to attract large-scale institutional adoption, early-stage community-driven projects like Maxi Doge (MAXIDOGE) are also gaining traction.

Maxi Doge is positioning itself as a high-leverage speculative token, offering traders exposure to volatility and high-risk opportunities.

Currently priced at $0.000259, the Maxi Doge presale has already raised more than $2.5 million of its $2.8 million target. Prospective investors still have hours left to participate in the presale through the official Maxi Doge site before the next price adjustment.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.