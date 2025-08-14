Can You Become Millionaire With XRP? Whales Grab 320M XRP

Key Notes

Whales have bought 320 million XRP tokens in three days.

XRP is trading around $3.25, almost flat in the past day.

Key resistance sits at $3.33, with potential targets $4.44 and $5.85.

As the broader altcoin market braces for a possible rally, XRP XRP $3.21 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $190.63 B Vol. 24h: $8.67 B is attracting unusual whale attention. Data from Ali Martinez reveals that large holders have scooped up over 320 million XRP tokens in the past three days.

320 million $XRP bought by whales in the last 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/i1Hx6qNKMq — Ali (@ali_charts) August 13, 2025

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at around $3.25, showing a modest 1% gain over the past 24 hours.

The buying spree comes just days after the US Securities and Exchange Commission officially closed its case against Ripple, ending years of legal uncertainty. This lawsuit, which accused Ripple of selling unregistered securities, has been a major overhang on XRP price.

With the case now behind them, investor confidence appears to be improving. In the past week, XRP has seen an 8% price surge, adding over $14 billion to its market capitalization. Analysts note that sentiment in the XRP community is shifting from cautious optimism to outright bullishness.

Analysts Eye $3.33 Breakout Level

Crypto strategist Dark Defender suggested traders to watch for $3.33 as the key resistance level. He explained that breaching this barrier could lead XRP to become the next crypto to explode, testing $4.44 and $5.85 levels.

Hi all, #XRP is ready! Here is an update on the daily chart! It is time to break $3.33 critical level & rise through $4.44 levels. Upcoming targets: $4.44, $5.85 RSI, Bullish then ever 🔥 Chin-up #XRPArmy, your time is here. Enjoy the show. pic.twitter.com/2Q8NBVcVFb — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) August 13, 2025

The analyst’s outlook is supported by a strong RSI, which he describes as “more bullish than ever.” On the daily XRP price chart, the RSI is currently trading around 57, reflecting solid buying momentum with further room for growth.

The Bollinger Bands are moderately wide and the cryptocurrency is trading near the upper band, often a sign of bullish intent. If XRP bullish momentum fades, a drop toward the middle band (20-day SMA) near $3.12 or even the $2.85 support is possible.

The MACD indicator is hovering near the zero line, with a potential bullish crossover forming. A clean close above $3.33 would likely trigger an acceleration toward $4.44.

Snorter Bot (SNORT) Presale Picks Up Pace

While XRP remains in the spotlight, a new project, Snorter Bot ($SNORT), is gaining notable traction. It is a rapidly emerging Telegram-based cryptocurrency trading assistant that blends meme coin hype with advanced on-chain trading tools.

Built to simplify the trading process, Snorter Bot enables users to discover, snipe, and manage tokens seamlessly within Telegram. Its initial release focuses on the Solana ecosystem, renowned for its fast transactions and minimal fees.

The team has planned expansions for Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks.

Utility of $SNORT

Holding the SNORT token unlocks full access to the bot’s premium features. With a capped supply of 500 million tokens, the project seeks to make high-speed decentralized trading available to meme coin enthusiasts and retail traders alike.

What sets Snorter apart is its emphasis on user-friendliness and rapid execution. Wallet creation or import takes a single tap, trades can be executed with built-in protections in seconds, and users can access advanced tools without the hassle of navigating complex interfaces.

The bot offers near-instant swaps, front-running resistance, and live transaction simulations through a private mempool.

Presale Snapshot:

Token Price: $0.1011

Funds Raised: $2.64 million

Token Symbol: $SNORT

Network: Solana

Snorter Bot is positioning itself as one of the most accessible yet powerful crypto trading bots currently in development. If you are interested in this presale, read how to buy Snorter Bot (SNORT).

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.