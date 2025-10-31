Key Notes

Cryptocurrency products recorded $764 million in net inflows during Q3 2025, representing approximately 34% of WisdomTree's total quarterly inflows.

WisdomTree's AUM reached a record $137.2 billion in Q3 2025, marking an 8.8% increase from the previous quarter driven by crypto demand.

WisdomTree launched a Stellar Lumens ETP and made its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs available to UK retail investors after regulators lifted the ban.

WisdomTree reported $764 million in cryptocurrency product net inflows for the third quarter of 2025, representing approximately 34% of the firm’s total quarterly inflows.

The asset manager announced on Oct. 31 that its assets under management reached a record $137.2 billion, an 8.8% increase from the prior quarter.

The firm’s total Q3 net inflows of $2.2 billion were driven by three primary categories, according to the company’s earnings announcement.

Commodity products attracted $1.1 billion in net inflows, while international developed equity products recorded $476 million.

The cryptocurrency category’s $764 million contribution made it the second-largest driver of quarterly growth. WisdomTree reported diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, or $0.23 on an adjusted basis.

Crypto Product Expansion Accelerates

WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Physical Stellar Lumens ETP (XLMW) during the third quarter.

The firm also expanded access to existing crypto products in October, when its Bitcoin BTC $109 002 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $66.19 B and Ethereum ETH $3 821 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $460.73 B Vol. 24h: $36.31 B ETPs became available to UK retail investors.

The development followed WisdomTree’s XRP ETF filing, which remains under review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and has received several amendments.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority lifted its ban on retail crypto investment products in October 2025.

WisdomTree’s Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCW) and Physical Ethereum ETP (ETHW) were among the first products made available to retail investors following the regulatory change. The firm has operated crypto ETPs in European markets since 2019.

Banking Infrastructure and Tokenization Strategy

WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg stated that the company’s expansion into private assets and continued leadership in tokenization positions the firm for long-term growth.

The firm recently appointed BNY Mellon as its core banking-as-a-service infrastructure provider for the WisdomTree Prime platform, which supports tokenized assets and cryptocurrency.

The BNY Mellon blockchain payments initiative aligns with the bank’s broader digital asset strategy.

WisdomTree completed its acquisition of Ceres Partners in October 2025, adding farmland investments to its alternative asset offerings.

The firm also completed a $475 million convertible senior notes offering in August. The moves come as financial institutions globally explore UK tokenized sterling projects and other digital asset infrastructure initiatives.

