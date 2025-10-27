Key Notes

Digital asset products attracted $921M in inflows last week, reversing the previous week's $513M outflow streak.

Bitcoin recorded $931M in inflows while Ethereum saw its first outflows in five weeks, totaling $169M.

The US led regional flows with $843M, while Germany recorded $502M, one of its largest weekly inflows on record.

Digital asset investment products recorded $921 million in inflows last week, marking a reversal from the previous week’s $513 million in outflows.

The figure reflects improved investor confidence following the release of September inflation data, which showed core price increases slowing from prior months.

According to a CoinShares weekly report released October 27, the inflows were driven by lower-than-expected inflation figures that strengthened expectations for additional interest rate cuts this year.

The September 2025 CPI report, released October 24, showed core inflation rose 0.2%, a deceleration from the 0.3% increases recorded in July and August.

The Consumer Price Index for all items rose 0.3% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis. The report noted this data helped restore confidence that further rate cuts remain likely.

Bitcoin Dominates While Ethereum Reverses

Bitcoin BTC $114 973 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $61.52 B led the week with $931 million in inflows. Cumulative inflows since the Federal Reserve began cutting rates have reached $9.4 billion, with year-to-date flows now standing at $30.2 billion.

Ethereum ETH $4 155 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $501.80 B Vol. 24h: $35.49 B , however, recorded its first outflows in five weeks, totaling $169 million.

Daily flow data from Farside showed Bitcoin ETPs attracted $477.2 million on October 21, followed by $20.3 million on October 23 and $90.6 million on October 24. Global trading volumes remained elevated at $39 billion for the week.

Regional Flow Patterns Show Divergence

The US dominated regional activity with $843 million in inflows. Germany recorded $502 million, identified in the report as one of the country’s largest weekly inflows on record.

Switzerland saw $359 million in outflows, though the analysis clarified this primarily reflected an asset transfer between providers rather than genuine selling pressure.

These institutional flows contrast with recent exchange-level activity, including Binance’s Q3 inflow milestone of $14.8 billion.

The latest flows indicate recovering confidence after mid-October volatility that saw Bitcoin decline from $123,800 to $103,500 between October 10 and October 17.

Coinspeaker analysts tracking the Bitcoin price forecast noted the asset has since rebounded above $113,000, despite a recent Bitcoin price dip on October 22. Year-to-date inflows remain below 2024’s $41.6 billion total.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.