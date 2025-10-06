XRP Bulls Target $4, but Whale Activity Sparks Caution

Key Notes

A recent transfer of 18.7 million XRP to a Ripple-associated wallet and negative 30-day whale flow data.

Over the past week, approximately 320 million XRP, valued at $950 million, has been transferred to trading platforms.

Analysts note that monthly closes in the $3.13–$3.20 range could mark record highs if XRP price momentum holds.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP $3.00 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $179.42 B Vol. 24h: $4.52 B , remains on investors’ radar amid recent price volatility around $3.00. On the technical charts, the XRP price is currently at a crucial junction, breaking past which could stage a rally to $4. However, the recent whale activity warrants caution, putting investors at a crossroads.

XRP Price Eyes Key Breakout to $4

Crypto analyst Lark Davis said he is closely watching XRP’s price action as the token approaches a potential breakout point.

According to Davis, a strong daily candle close above the upper trendline of the current wedge pattern could trigger a move toward the $4 level. This shows a renewed bullish momentum for the Ripple cryptocurrency.

Watching for XRP to break out of the wedge. Good solid daily candle close above the top orange line should start the move up to $4. Trade XRP now on Bitunix (available everywhere) $700 Deposit Bonus & $8000 Trading Bonus & Daily $1,000 Giveaways 👉 https://t.co/lnjKnJkat5 pic.twitter.com/6X8bsUv82S — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 6, 2025

Similarly, another crypto analyst, EGRAG Crypto, noted that XRP is currently attempting to secure a strong monthly close within the $3.13–$3.20 range.

According to the analyst, if XRP maintains this momentum over the next 26 days, it could mark the highest monthly closing price in the token’s history. EGRAG added that it’s “surprising many people are feeling bearish right now,” despite the bullish setup.

On the other hand, the uncertainty around the US government shutdown has put the approval of the XRP ETF, along with other crypto ETFs, in limbo. Thus, the delay in launch might further delay the upcoming rally in the absence of a catalyst.

XRP Whale Activity Warrants Caution

On October 6, Whale Alert flagged a transfer of 18,744,800 XRP from an unknown wallet to one associated with Ripple, valued at approximately $55.87 million. The sizable move has sparked concerns in the community over potential further liquidations.

Despite the transfer, XRP’s price remained muted, reflecting limited support from whales. Data from CryptoQuant’s XRP Whale Flow 30-day moving average indicates that whale flows are still negative, signaling ongoing distribution pressure on the asset.

At the same time, the XRP balance on exchanges has surged sharply, indicating heightened selling activity. Over the past seven days, roughly 320 million XRP, valued at nearly $950 million, have been moved to trading platforms.

Analysts note that this reflects a shift in investor behavior, with holders opting to take short-term gains rather than maintain long-term positions. Such patterns can weaken market stability and hinder sustainable price recovery.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.