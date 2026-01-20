XRP Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as 2022-Like Patterns Resurface

Key Notes

XRP has dropped nearly 20% from last week’s $2.40 high, finding support around $1.85.

Short-term buyers are accumulating below long-term holders’ cost basis, echoing 2022’s crash pattern.

XRP derivatives open interest fell over 4%, signaling cautious and bearish market sentiment.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP XRP $1.91 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $116.29 B Vol. 24h: $3.70 B , has been under severe selling pressure, dropping nearly 20% from last week’s high of $2.40. The coin is currently finding support at $1.85.

Technical indicators raise concerns, as XRP’s current chart pattern resembles the one seen in 2022, hinting at the possibility of a significant price decline if selling momentum continues.

XRP Price Mirrors 2022 Chart Patterns Flashing Concerns of Crash

XRP faced a major rejection at $2.40, triggering a sharp correction of around 20%. Since then, the cryptocurrency has been in freefall as market sentiment turns cautious.

The drop below $2 signaled a significant shift in market structure, with XRP now trading near $1.93, as investors reassess short-term price prospects.

According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, XRP’s current setup closely resembles its 2022 pattern.

The short-term holders’ cost basis shows a similar divergence, indicating potential market stress.

Recent buyers in the 1-week to 1-month cohort are accumulating XRP below the realized cost basis of the 6- to 12-month holders.

The current market structure for XRP closely resembles that of February 2022.

Investors active over the 1W–1M window are now accumulating below the cost basis of the 6M–12M cohort.

As this structure persists, psychological pressure on top buyers continues to build over time.… https://t.co/8sGXQ8JKnp pic.twitter.com/cQoeFGuQl4 — glassnode (@glassnode) January 19, 2026

This pattern has put additional pressure on investors holding XRP at a higher price, and also raises the risk of further selling if the sentiment turns bearish.

A similar pattern emerged in February 2022, when the 1-week to 1-month realized price fell below the 6- to 12-month realized price.

At that time, XRP was trading around $0.80. During the subsequent broader crypto market correction, XRP plunged roughly 60% to $0.30, as both large and institutional holders exited their positions.

The $2 level remains an important support for Ripple. If bulls fail to reclaim it, selling pressure could increase further.

Can Ripple Crash to $1?

Crypto analysts have warned that if bulls fail to hold the $1.80 level, XRP could slide further toward $1.

$XRP: Although much hangs in the balance, structure has flipped from bearish into bullish. Price is returning back down to falling wedge resistance for a backtest after a major breakout. We rejected at $2.40 due to golden ratio resistance. The main aim? Defend $1.80. pic.twitter.com/VTyY5Hv3gH — 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) January 20, 2026

Data from CoinGlass also highlights renewed weakness in the XRP derivatives market.

Total futures open interest dropped over 4% in the past 24 hours to roughly $3.42 billion, with CME and Binance open interest down about 3% and 5%, respectively.

This points to a more cautious and bearish sentiment among traders and investors.

