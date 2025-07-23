XRP Price Eyes Possible Breakout, Is $15 Cycle Top Locked In?

Key Notes

XRP price has eventually breached a $3.50 trendline from Q4, 2024.

Traders are now looking forward to further gains in the coming weeks, potentially reaching up to $15.

Three technical chart setups showed that a rally to $6 is imminent for XRP in the short term.

Ripple-associated XRP XRP $3.45 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $204.16 B Vol. 24h: $6.23 B hinted at a more massive price recovery after its recent breakout from a long season of sideways trading. Since the end of 2024, the price of the coin has been restrained by a key trendline, but that is no longer the case. XRP successfully broke out of this price level, rekindling investors’ confidence in the cryptocurrency’s prospects.

XRP Key Metrics Fluctuate Sideways

On July 23, XRP price breached the $3.50 resistance level, with many key technical indicators looking promising. For a long time, this trendline was part of a bull flag pattern, typically associated with trend continuation. Now that the XRP price has broken past the $3.50 level, it is likely to gain more in the coming weeks.

With such optimism, traders are looking forward to a $15 price level for the Ripple-associated cryptocurrency. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to X to display a chart showing the breakout. He highlighted the possibility of a move toward $15.

$XRP has broken out of a bullish flag, setting its sights on $15! Zoom out on the weekly chart and you'll spot it. pic.twitter.com/DXVp6G18os — Ali (@ali_charts) July 22, 2025

Furthermore, he pointed out key resistance areas at $4.17, $4.63, and $5.01, based on earlier Fibonacci levels. Short-term dips may occur, but this is unlikely to alter the pattern unless the price breaks below the previously conquered support level. Recently, three technical chart setups showed that a rally to $6 is imminent for XRP.

The XRP price chart shows the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. Even Binance Killers, a crypto trader on X, noted that XRP has broken out of its symmetrical triangle and is now retesting the breakout zone. This is a signal of continued bullish momentum.

In the case that XRP retracts to a lower level, it could find support between $2.70 and $3.00. At the time of writing, the XRP price stood at $3.46, representing a 0.4% decline over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are currently in the red, suggesting fluctuations in investors’ sentiment.

The XRP market cap is pegged at $205.21 billion, while its trading volume has recorded a 28.74% decline and is now standing at $7.28 billion.

