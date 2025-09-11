XRP Reserves Hit 7-Month High Amid Major SEC ETF Delay

Key Notes

XRP reserves on exchanges have hit a 7-month high at 16.36B.

SEC delayed decision on multiple spot XRP ETFs, extending Franklin ETF review to Nov.14, 2025.

Despite regulatory uncertainty, XRP trades steady above $3 with a $180B market cap.

XRP XRP $3.03 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $180.35 B Vol. 24h: $4.73 B is gearing up for volatility as reserves on all exchanges surged to a 7-month high.

According to data from CryptoQuant, reserves had been steadily declining since November 2024, dropping from 18.2 billion XRP to 13 billion XRP by early September 2025.

However, this downtrend sharply reversed when 3.3 billion XRP were deposited into exchanges within just two days, pushing reserves up to 16.36 billion XRP.

Such spikes in exchange reserves are often interpreted as potential foreshadowing to a jump in volatility. With such a large inflow, analysts caution that uncertain times could lie ahead.

SEC Extends XRP ETF Review

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again postponed its decision on applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Fifteen such filings are currently under review, including the Franklin XRP ETF initially submitted in March 2025.

The SEC had until September 15 to make its decision on the Franklin ETF but announced a 60-day extension on September 10, moving the deadline to November 14, 2025. Other pending XRP ETF applications are scheduled for review in October.

Meanwhile, Polymarket data suggests a 90% chance of a spot XRP ETF approval by year-end.

XRP Price Analysis: What’s Next for the Token?

At the time of writing, XRP trades at $3.02, up 1.8% in the past 24 hours and 6.7% in the past week, with a total market capitalization of $180 billion.

On the daily chart, XRP is consolidating after breaking out of a descending wedge pattern. The RSI at 55.8 suggests moderate bullish momentum, while the MACD shows a neutral stance. The Balance of Power indicator leans slightly positive, hinting at buyer dominance.

If XRP sustains momentum above $3 and clears resistance at $3.08 (upper Bollinger Band), it could rally toward $3.30-$3.50 in the near term.

However, if selling pressure increases, XRP could retest support at $2.90 (middle Bollinger Band) and $2.71 (lower band). A deeper correction may drag prices toward the $2.50-$2.60 zone.

Analyst’s Perspective: Key Levels to Watch

Prominent crypto analyst Casi shared a bullish outlook on XRP. She noted that the token has already broken out of a months-long consolidation and is testing $3 as new support.

She added that the upward-sloping RSI and support at its moving average are signs of strengthening momentum.

Casi also pointed out Fibonacci retracement levels: the 0.382 retracement at $3.00 has become support, while the 0.236 retracement near $3.25 now acts as resistance

🚀Consolidation Ends, Momentum Builds: XRP Targets $4.50 🚀$XRP is heating up! 🔥It has broken out of its months-long consolidation, and confirmation of the breakout is occurring with the $3 test now in play. Looking at the daily timeframe, price has been battling this level… pic.twitter.com/UD06AoyWlW — CasiTrades 🔥 (@CasiTrades) September 10, 2025

A breakout above these levels could confirm XRP’s bullish trajectory, setting the stage for a push toward $4.50 in the longer term, said Casi, reaffirming XRP’s stance as the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.