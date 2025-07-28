Three Major Companies Announce $1.7 Billion in BNB Treasury Allocations, CZ Reacts

Key Notes

Corporate treasury strategies increasingly favor BNB over traditional assets for long-term value creation.

Exchange token sector benefits from institutional adoption with total market cap reaching $161 billion milestone.

BNB's institutional momentum triggers broader cryptocurrency market interest and price discovery across platforms.

Liminatus Pharma and CEA Industries have joined the growing trend of corporate BNB treasury strategies, announcing significant allocations totaling over $1 billion combined. These announcements follow Windtree Therapeutics’ pioneering $700 million BNB investment revealed last week.

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ: LIMN) unveiled plans to establish an “American BNB Strategy” subsidiary and allocate $500 million into BNB as a long-term asset. According to the official statement, BNB was selected for its active global user base and staking models like Launchpool. “This is not a short-term speculative initiative,” said Liminatus CEO Chris Kim, describing it as a value-driven, long-term strategy.

In a parallel move, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPE) revealed a $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital and supported by YZi Labs, further strengthening the institutional backing for BNB.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) reacted to CEA Industries’ announcement on social media, noting that this marks the third company to invest in BNB as part of their corporate treasury strategy within a single week.

The wave of institutional adoption began five days ago when Nasdaq-listed biotech firm Windtree Therapeutics revealed its $700 million BNB allocation, igniting bullish sentiment that has contributed to BNB reaching an all-time high of $858 on Monday, July 28, pushing its market capitalization above $120 billion for the first time.

Positive Sentiment Grows Exchange Token Market Cap Hits $161 Billion

BNB’s record-setting run and increased trading volumes across cryptocurrency markets has triggered renewed interest in exchange-based tokens. The momentum has created a spillover effect across the sector, with several major exchange tokens posting significant gains alongside BNB’s 15% surge over five days to reach all-time highs of $858.

Uniswap’s UNI token jumped from $9.48 to $11.11 during the same period, gaining 13.5%, while Bitget’s BGB token surged 12% from $4.43 on Friday to hit $4.80. According to Coingecko data, the total market capitalization of exchange tokens now stands at $161 billion, up 4% intraday.

“Windtree Therapeutics’ $500 million BNB investment highlights a trend of institutional diversification into cryptocurrencies, inspired by MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy,” said Bitget chief analyst Ryan Lee. “This could drive interest in other exchange tokens.”

At press time, BNB $824.8 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $114.87 B Vol. 24h: $3.22 B has pulled back slightly to $838 but remains up over 2.4% on the day. The token appears poised to re-enter price discovery mode as momentum builds around the latest institutional adoption announcements during Monday’s US trading session.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.