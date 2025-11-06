Key Notes

Popular meme-inspired crypto token PEPE PEPE $0.000006 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.37 B Vol. 24h: $315.92 M has started November on a sour note. The token has fallen nearly 20% in the past week, currently testing a key support level. While some traders hope this marks the final bottom before a rebound, analyst Ali Martinez has issued a stark warning.

According to Martinez’s recent post on X, PEPE has been forming a head-and-shoulders pattern since November last year. He believes the pattern has now completed, with PEPE breaking to the downside.

Martinez predicted a target price of $0.00000185 for the meme coin, meaning a steep 67% decline from current levels.

PEPE has underperformed compared to other top meme coins in 2025, plunging over 72.5% year-to-date. At the time of writing, it is stabilizing near a key support zone around $0.0000055. The token is currently trading around $0.0000056 with daily trading volumes down by 50%.

Drop in OI: A Good Sign or a Bad Sign?

Data from CoinGlass shows that open interest in PEPE futures has fallen to its lowest level since April, indicating that many traders are currently staying out of the market.

However, some view this as a potential setup for a strong recovery. It is interesting to note that the last time open interest fell to similar levels, PEPE went on to rally by more than 150%.

One PEPE whale remains optimistic, noting that if the price climbs to the $0.0000090 level, it could spark renewed buying momentum. A sustained rally past $0.000012 might trigger a full-scale recovery with a surge to $0.000025, according to their analysis.

$Pepe Price Prediction: Flash Crash Sends #PEPE Down 20% – Is This the Final Dip Before the Big Rally? PEPE hits key support after flash crash – Pepe price prediction points to massive upside if history repeats. PEPE has been the worst performer among the top 5 meme coins in… pic.twitter.com/k6H9wira1a — Pepe Whale 🐸 (@pepeethwhale) November 6, 2025

Amid the recent price surge, the Pepe community showed remarkable resilience on Nov. 5 and 6. It generated over 44,000 engagements on X through memes, greetings, and posts celebrating the frog-themed coin.

PEPENODE Eyes a Long Stay amid PEPE Price Drop, Raises $2M

While PEPE faces a bearish outlook, PEPENODE is redefining crypto mining by making it accessible, engaging, and fun. The project has already raised over $2 million in its ongoing presale and has rewarded early stakers with impressive 626% returns.

PepeNode allows users to build and manage their own virtual mining empire without expensive mining rigs or technical setups. Players can create digital server rooms, purchase mining nodes, and upgrade facilities to increase their mining power: all within a fully gamified simulation.

Each node contributes hashpower in this virtual ecosystem, enabling participants to mine meme coins in a playful and simplified way.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, PEPENODE uses a deflationary token model where 70% of tokens spent on node upgrades are permanently burned. This reduces supply over time, potentially surging prices.

Early holders also gain access to bonuses, leaderboard rewards, and long-term incentives, including 626% annual staking rewards.

Investors seeking early opportunities can explore the project through the official guide on how to buy PEPENODE.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.