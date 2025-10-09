Aster Price Prediction: Binance Founder Announces $1 Billion Ecosystem Fund – 400% Move Is Next

The initiative comes as part of its rebranding strategy to expand investment reach and strengthen the BNB Chain’s innovation pipeline.

Historically, ecosystem funds of this scale have been catalysts for explosive growth in native blockchain assets.

$1B reasons to build on BNB Chain… Together with @yzilabs, we’re launching a $1B Builder Fund to power founders creating the next wave of onchain innovation. Here’s what it means for the ecosystem 👇 The fund supports builders across every frontier of Web3, from DeFi and AI… https://t.co/UnSW2OEwAs pic.twitter.com/WLNyW3fb0r — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 8, 2025

As part of the plan, YZi Labs will integrate its YZi Residency program with BNB Chain’s Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator.

Selected projects could receive up to $500,000 in funding and direct support from the BNB Chain core team.

Aster Positioned for Potential Selection and Breakout

Among the projects positioned to benefit is Aster (ASTER), a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain that has surged over 2,000% in recent weeks since launch.

Market speculation suggests Aster could be shortlisted for YZi’s billion-dollar ecosystem initiative, given its rapid adoption and alignment with BNB’s DeFi expansion. If chosen, Aster could gain significant exposure and liquidity.

With BNB Chain already leading in daily transactions, DEX volume, and active users, totaling nearly 57.8 million monthly active addresses, ASTER could not have found a better launchpad for its rally.

Aster Technical Analysis: Coiling Before a Major Move

At the time of writing, Aster trades at $1.76, down roughly 3.5% in the past 24 hours. The price chart shows a symmetrical triangle pattern, a structure often preceding high-volatility breakouts.

The lower trendline is currently holding strong, hinting at consolidation before a potential bullish continuation.

The RSI sits near the mid-range, suggesting neutral momentum, while the MACD line is flattening, a possible precursor to renewed upward movement.

If Aster breaks above the upper resistance, the next bullish targets lie at $3, $5, and ultimately $10, implying a potential 400% upside from current levels.

However, failure to hold the lower trendline could trigger a short-term correction toward the $1.50 region before any recovery attempt.

400% Surge Incoming?

YZi Labs’ billion-dollar fund represents a massive opportunity for projects within the BNB ecosystem. Should Aster secure funding or strategic backing under this initiative, its growth trajectory could mirror early-stage DeFi leaders on other blockchains.

Aster’s consolidation phase may be setting the stage for its next major breakout, one that could see its price multiply severalfold if ecosystem momentum continues to build.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.