Binance Appoints Gillian Lynch to Lead Europe and UK Operations

Binance has recently announced that it has chosen Gillian Lynch to head its Europe and the UK division. Lynch will oversee Binance’s operations, strategy, and regulatory engagement across the region.

The appointment comes as Binance deepens its focus on regulated markets across the region. As per the official press release, Lynch’s responsibilities include driving regional growth while maintaining user protection standards as the exchange adapts to frameworks like Europe’s MiCA regulations.

Lynch explained that the cryptocurrency sector is entering a phase of global legitimacy with new, stronger frameworks. She aims to uphold Binance’s “gold standard” of commitment to users and help shape a “more inclusive and resilient digital-asset ecosystem with Binance at the forefront.”

Before joining Binance, Lynch served as CEO of Europe at Gemini, leading the company’s regional expansion and navigating complex regulatory frameworks. She previously held executive roles at the Bank of Ireland and fintech firm Leveris.

Binance CEO Richard Teng noted that Lynch’s experience in fintech positions her well to guide the exchange in an evolving regulatory landscape. Under Lynch, he expects responsible innovation and financial growth for the “next billion users”.

Binance Expands Institutional Services

The appointment comes as Binance surpassed 275 million users globally by late May, adding over 25 million since the end of 2024. In the EU, Binance has adjusted its offerings to align with MiCA, delisting non-compliant stablecoins while adding new fiat partners for SEPA transactions.

However, the UK remains a challenging market due to regulatory constraints, placing the exchange in a “grey‑area” mode.

Meanwhile, Binance is expanding its institutional offerings. Earlier today, Teng shared on X that the exchange has introduced Binance Institutional Loans, a cross-collateralized credit line that enables clients to borrow against multiple accounts.

We’re continuously enhancing our offerings for institutional clients. Binance Institutional Loans doesn’t just offer credit, it reimagines how institutions access liquidity across their entire portfolio. Have a read 👇https://t.co/dCqBCASqhb — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) July 4, 2025

The service unlocks up to 4x leverage without consolidating funds. Binance Institutional Loans aims to improve capital efficiency, offering interest rates as low as zero for clients meeting certain performance benchmarks.

Recently, Binance also launched SAFUGPT, an AI platform using GPT-4 and DeepSeek, to help developers build safer crypto products.

