Crypto exchange Binance launched a new Junior App on Dec. 3, with the goal of allowing kids aged between 6-17 to learn, save, and explore crypto together with their parents. Binance said that this platform will help children prepare for a digital financial future, while allowing them to build their own crypto wealth and savings.

Binance Junior App Brings Crypto Savings for Kids

The newly launched Binance Junior platform allows parents to open and manage crypto savings accounts for their children. It also lets young users save and earn crypto through Binance Flexible Simple Earn, while restricting all trading activities to maintain account safety.

Parents can fund a Junior account directly from their master account or via on-chain transfers. Binance says the offering is designed to provide controlled early exposure to digital savings, helping families build long-term financial habits in a secure environment.

The exchange said Binance Junior is a tool for improving financial literacy among younger users as digital assets get further integrated into mainstream finance.

With parental oversight and limited earning features, the product provides children a structured introduction to personal finance and the growing crypto ecosystem. Speaking on the development, Binance co-founder Yi He said:

“Today, parents can take the first steps to prepare for their children’s financial future and equip them for the future financial landscape. Binance Junior is a family finance initiative that helps parents build crypto wealth and savings for their children and encourages them to teach and practice healthy financial habits for the next generation into adulthood.”

The news comes alongside Yi He getting promoted as the co-CEO of the company earlier today.

Introducing the ABCs of Crypto

As part of its broader family finance initiative, Binance has also released a children’s educational book titled “ABCs of Crypto.” The book introduces key concepts such as blockchain, security, and different types of digital assets. It consists of some very simple explanations and illustrations, with the aim of helping families learn foundational crypto knowledge together.

This will serve as the foundation for kids to explore the Binance Junior platform. This platform provides a simplified interface with parental monitoring, enabling families to begin their digital finance journey with built-in safety measures.

Users aged 13 and above can initiate transfers within the app, subject to local regulatory age requirements and daily limits. Trading remains prohibited, and transfers to non-parental adult accounts are blocked.

Crypto exchange Binance has also initiated other customer-centric initiatives, such as launching the Deleted Account Service Tool. The exchange noted that users should not have to lose their information when closing an account. The new tool has been introduced specifically to address this issue.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.