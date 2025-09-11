Binance to List pump.fun, PUMP Price Reacts

Key Notes

Binance announced that PUMP went live on its platform on 2025-09-11 at 12:30 (UTC).

Deposit and withdrawal of PUMP have been activated for users.

PUMP price has spiked by almost 5% since the announcement.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced plans to list the native token of the Solana SOL $226.5 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $122.90 B Vol. 24h: $9.60 B meme coin launchpad pump.fun, noting that it would come with a seed tag.

Until the token is officially available for trading on the platform, Binance has advised users to conduct thorough research before investing.

PUMP Price Rises Nearly 5% as Binance Lists Token With Seed Tag

According to the announcement, pump.fun went live on Binance, with trading pairs PUMP/USDT and PUMP/TRY available at 12:30 (UTC) on September 11, 2025.

The listing fee for PUMP is set to 0 BNB. The PUMP deposit in preparation for the listing was opened to users exactly 30 minutes before it went live. Withdrawals are scheduled to open soon.

In addition, Spot Algo Orders were enabled for the aforementioned pairs following the listing. The exchange has left Trading Bots and Spot Copy Trading for 24 hours after the token has been listed on Spot.

The seed tag placed by Binance on the pump.fun listing signals that the token is still in its early stages of development. This alerts traders to the higher volatility and potential risks associated with such cryptocurrencies.

Anyone under the Binance umbrella planning to invest in the token or use it for transactions should conduct thorough research before taking any action.

Tokens like Toncoin TON $3.17 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $8.15 B Vol. 24h: $197.20 M , Ordinals ORDI $9.44 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $198.69 M Vol. 24h: $39.82 M , NEIRO NEIRO $0.00036 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $152.37 M Vol. 24h: $40.46 M , TURBO TURBO $0.00414 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $286.00 M Vol. 24h: $24.76 M , and Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE $0.000000 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $227.43 M Vol. 24h: $30.43 M all had seed tags attached to them when they were first listed on the Binance exchange.

Following the news of the listing, PUMP price, which was mostly flat in early August, has registered almost a 5% increase in market value. PUMP price is currently at $0.005639, corresponding with a 4.78% rally within the last 24 hours.

Its market capitalization has topped $1.99 billion, while its 24-hour trading volume is up by 65.97%. This brings the PUMP trading volume to $570.68 million, reflecting increased traders’ engagement.

PepeNode Presale Nears $1 Million With Massive Virtual Mining Rewards

While PUMP finds its footing on Binance, PepeNode (PEPENODE) is taking the crypto world by storm. With its unique virtual mining system, holders can set up and upgrade digital mining rigs to earn rewards, making it the first and only mine-to-earn meme coin in the industry.

The PEPENODE ecosystem combines virtual mining with meme coins, giving users the ability to build rigs, earn rewards, and burn supply.

The project has already raised an impressive $994K and is closing in on the $1 million mark. On top of that, it offers a staggering staking APY of 1,388%, making it one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats of PepeNode

Current price: $0.0010533

Amount raised so far: $994K

Ticker: PEPENODE

Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. We recommend checking out our guide on how to buy PEPENODE if you want to join the presale!

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.