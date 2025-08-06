Bitcoin ETFs Bleed for 4th Straight Day, But Big Players Still Buying

Key Notes

Bitcoin spot ETFs face four consecutive days of net outflows.

Institutions continue buying the dip, with Vaultz Capital adding 47.85 BTC today.

Analysts remain divided on short-term price action but see long-term growth.

The US Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net outflows of $196 million on Aug. 5, extending a losing streak to four consecutive days. This exodus comes as Bitcoin BTC $114 184 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $35.53 B started the month with a bloodbath, recording a 3.5% weekly loss.

Fidelity’s FBTC led the ETF outflow with $99.11 million pulled out, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT, which saw over $77 million in withdrawals.

This outflow streak follows a successful July for these funds, which recorded only five outflows in the month. Bitcoin is currently facing a cooling off in price after hitting an all-time high of $123,100 on July 14.

Institutions Accumulate as Retail Sentiment Wavers

Despite the selling pressure from Bitcoin ETFs, data suggests that large-scale investors are buying the dip. On Aug. 5 alone, corporate firms added roughly 630 BTC (worth over $70 million) into their treasuries.

Earlier today, UK-listed digital asset manager, Vaultz Capital, disclosed the purchase of an additional 47.85 BTC, raising its total stash to 117.85 BTC.

🚨JUST IN: 🇬🇧 Vaultz Capital purchased 47.85 BTC and now has a total of 117.85 BTC. pic.twitter.com/j7jgCp7GOe — NLNico (@btcNLNico) August 6, 2025

Analysts Still Optimistic

At the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency is trading around $114,000, slightly recovering from weekend lows of $112,044. While some analysts are lowering short-term targets, others remain confident in Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory.

Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee recently reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in 2025. Speaking on the Coin Stories podcast, Lee explained that institutional interest remains a key driver of future price appreciation.

My brand new interview with Tom Lee @fundstrat We discuss his bullish outlook on Bitcoin (new ATH this fall?), the national debt, Fed policy, corporate treasury boom, the U.S. acquiring Bitcoin and more. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Timecodes:

00:00 Tom… pic.twitter.com/Poc3R6OKHh — Natalie Brunell ⚡️ (@natbrunell) August 5, 2025

He even suggested that the four-year halving cycle may no longer apply due to mounting corporate adoption. This aligns with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan’s recent prediction that 2026 could be the true breakout year for Bitcoin, shifting away from the historical four-year cyclic pattern.

🚨DID I HEAR SUPER CYCLE??? The four-year cycle is dead and adoption killed it.@Matt_Hougan says we're going higher in 2026. Early profit takers will be left behind!!! Full break down with @JSeyff and @Matt_Hougan in comments👇 pic.twitter.com/Ffn9penapN — Kyle Chassé / DD🐸 (@kyle_chasse) July 25, 2025

Meanwhile, public voices like Robert Kiyosaki have also suggested long-term price optimism for Bitcoin. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author recently claimed Bitcoin made becoming a millionaire “so easy.”

ANYONE CAN BECOME a MILLIONAiRE: I can’t believe how Bitcoin makes becoming rich so essy. Bitcoin is Pure Genius asset design. No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it. I made my first million in real estate. That took hard work, lots of risk, lots of money, lots of… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 6, 2025

He praised Bitcoin’s structure as “pure genius” and revealed that his small investment years ago had turned into several million dollars.

However, analysts remain divided on the short-term BTC price outlook as traders find which crypto will explode next. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes sees a potential dip to $100,000 due to macro headwinds before a rebound.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.