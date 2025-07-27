BNB Price Analysis: Bollinger Band Confirms $820 Target

Key Notes

BNB price grazed the $800 mark on Sunday, printing 7% gains in three consecutive days of trading.

The Binance Coin rally coincides with Nasdaq-listed Windtree Therapeutics committing $520 million for its BNB corporate treasury on Thursday.

Upward sloping Bollinger bands signals volatility from intense buying activity with $818 as the next resistance target.

BNB Approaching New All-Time Highs amid Windtree’s $700M Inflows

BNB is pushing toward a new all-time high after Windtree Therapeutics announced a major corporate treasury move. The Nasdaq-listed biotech firm revealed plans for a $500 million equity line of credit and an additional $20 million stock agreement to acquire BNB. If approved by shareholders, 99% of the proceeds will go toward BNB accumulation.

This strategy follows a growing trend among public companies to adopt cryptocurrency for balance sheet diversification. Windtree’s CEO, Jed Latkin, stated that the decision aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset position. Meanwhile, Build and Build Corp.’s Patrick Horsman praised the move as a forward-looking strategy for creating shareholder value.

BNB had initially retraced from the record highs of $809 recorded on Wednesday, July 23 to hit lows around $742. However, just as Windtree’s announcement went public, profit-taking halted as the market responded positively, with BNB price rising to $798 on July 27, gaining 7% over three days.

With Windtree’s $700 million inflow commitment reviving the BNB’s record-breaking rally, traders are now watching closely if bulls flip from last week’s all-time high from resistance into support.

BNB Price Prediction: Can Bulls Flip $818 into Support?

From a technical analysis standpoint, Bollinger Bands on the BNBUSD daily chart show strong upward momentum. As seen below, the bands are upwards sloping, a classic signal of increasing volatility, typically driven by buying pressure. Moreover, BNB has consistently closed above the middle band (20-day moving average) since July 2, confirming the persistent demand that supports the uptrend.

In terms of short-term BNB price forecast, the immediate bullish target is $818, highlighted at the top of the upper Bollinger Band. A breakout above this level could trigger a price rally toward the next psychological barrier at $850.

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) further confirms the bullish sentiment. The blue MACD line is well above the signal line, and histogram bars remain in positive territory.

However, if BNB fails to close above the previous all-time high at $810, short-term traders may resume profit-taking. In this scenario, a correction below the mid-Bollinger band $730 could invalidate the bullish setup, potentially extending losses toward the next psychological support price level at $700.

Solaxy Presale in Full Flight as BNB Attracts Capital Inflows

