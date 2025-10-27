Bitcoin to Revisit Pre-Liquidation Price Levels From Oct 10 Crash Soon: Analyst

Key Notes

CrypNuevo identifies $121,000 as Bitcoin's primary target, formed by two liquidity pools created during the October 10-11 market crash.

Trader has hedged positions with limit buy orders at $111,000-$112,000 levels, anticipating potential retracement before upside moves.

Corporate adoption accelerates as MicroStrategy and American Corporation collectively added over 1,800 BTC amid $400 million weekend inflows.

Bitcoin and crypto experienced one of the worst crashes on Oct. 10-11, with unprecedented $19.35 billion liquidations. Two weeks later, the leading cryptocurrency could be getting ready to revisit the price levels pre-crash, according to a renowned analyst and professional trader.

In his Bitcoin Monday Update, CrypNuevo posted a roadmap to BTC this week, looking at liquidity spots that can act as a magnet to Bitcoin price. According to his analysis, Bitcoin could target the $121,000 level that is made of two liquidity pools created after Oct. 10-11’s market crash and liquidations.

$BTC Monday update: As you know from my last tweet, I managed to fill all my orders after we filled the CME gap at $107k. Therefore, I'm in a full size trade and I believe that we're going to retrace the LP imbalances at $121k. Now, the question is whether we're going to fill… pic.twitter.com/3ynPiuDQxv — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) October 27, 2025

Nevertheless, BTC is not out of the woods yet, and CrypNuevo warns that the cryptocurrency could first clear the “CME gap” from this weekend. The trader explained he has already taken profit in one-third of his long positions, hedging for the potential retracement by setting limit buy orders around the $111,000 and $112,000 price levels.

These long positions were built by following a similar strategy and making planned purchases at the previous “CME gap” at $107,000, according to a previous post covering this possibility.

$BTC update: Not sure if price will ignore the new small CME gap or if we'll hit it next – that's the importance of splitting entries (DCA in position). But seems clear that the trend is to the upside. Once $116k-$117k short liquidations hit, it can force a move higher +$120k. https://t.co/hVaaHY7P29 pic.twitter.com/VYQdejT0SZ — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) October 20, 2025

Notably, CrypNuevo is a high-accuracy trader and analyst, sharing his moves and insights publicly for years. According to a post from Oct. 9, he had a 100% win rate in 13 trades in the 30 days prior to the post, achieving 103% in profit.

+103% in 30 days.

13 trades, 0 losses. Proof > words Logic, patience, and risk control – that’s the formula. pic.twitter.com/ni7E3j2Qr6 — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) October 9, 2025

Week Starts Strong for Bitcoin Price

Interestingly, this week has had a strong start for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, marking an overall positive day for the crypto market, as Coinspeaker reported.

During the weekend, investors staked $400 million in Bitcoin, rotating from gold, an analysis suggested. In this context, Strategy and American Corporation both added more Bitcoin to their reserves.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired 390 BTC for $43.4 million, totaling 640,808 BTC owned by the company. Meanwhile, American Corporation added 1,414 BTC, becoming the 26th largest corporate Bitcoin holder, according to Coinspeaker coverage.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is also making moves, breaking out of the $4,200 price resistance zone, following Bitcoin's leadership.

