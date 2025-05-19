Michael Saylor’s Strategy Acquires 7,390 Bitcoin For $764 Million

Key Notes

A thriving Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B accumulation model is one of the achievements the Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc. currently prides itself on.

In the wake of a new business week, the business intelligence and software firm has announced the acquisition of 7,390 BTC.

Strategy Total Holdings Reach 576,230 Bitcoin

The new acquisition, valued at approximately $764.9 million, was made between May 12 and 18, with each BTC unit going for $103,498. Bitcoin currently trades at $102,622.53 following a 1.19% 24-hour price decline. Judging by the coin’s outlook and the recent price fluctuations, Strategy has achieved a BTC Yield of 16.3% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The company’s total Bitcoin holding now includes 576,230 BTC, which it acquired for $40.18 billion. With fees and expenses, each BTC was acquired for $69,726, per the company’s X post.

Strategy has acquired 7,390 BTC for ~$764.9 million at ~$103,498 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 16.3% YTD 2025. As of 5/18/2025, we hodl 576,230 $BTC acquired for ~$40.18 billion at ~$69,726 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/QwYKgLkfPX — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 19, 2025

Notably, the holding is valued at $59.5 billion based on the current price of Bitcoin. This large holding places 2.7% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply in the reserve of Strategy.

The company achieved the latest purchase by leveraging proceeds from selling its class A common stock, MSTR, and perpetual Strike preferred stock, STRK. Only a week ago, it completed the sales of 1,712,708 MSTR shares, worth $705.7 million. Strategy still had $18.98 billion worth of MSTR shares available for issuance and sale as of May 18.

In addition, Strategy registered the sales of 621,555 STRK shares at approximately $59.7 million. Like MSTR, the Bitcoin treasury company had $20.79 billion worth of STRK shares for issuance and sale under this program.

Strategy Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy Growing

A month ago, Strategy purchased 6,556 Bitcoin for about $555.8 million. The regulatory Form 8-K filing submitted on the same day showed that each Bitcoin unit was bought at an average price of $84,785.

Immediately after this recent acquisition, Saylor hinted at the potential of a new BTC acquisition soon. The Michael Saylor bet on BTC has caught the attention of many market experts, most of whom support its strategy. In fact, the performance of its stock largely reflects the confidence among investors relating to its investment approaches.

Saylor argues that Bitcoin is a better store of value than traditional assets, citing that it carries no counterparty risks. Crypto analysts have noted that Bitcoin is showing a bullish pattern. They are very well anticipating a “golden cross” formation ahead. This setup can help set the stage for the next leg of the rally to new all-time-highs (ATHs).

BTC is showing renewed strength with rising market dominance, despite Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating due to economic fragility.

