Bitcoin Volatility Keeps Dropping, And Michael Saylor Has the Data

Key Notes

Bitcoin’s long-term volatility continues to trend lower despite short-term swings.

Recent price drops reflect liquidity gaps, not a reversal of the stabilization trend.

MicroStrategy keeps accumulating BTC, reinforcing confidence in Bitcoin’s maturing market structure.

Michael Saylor argues the entry of big finance hasn’t made Bitcoin wilder. If anything, he says, swings are narrowing as the asset base and market structure deepen.

In a Fox Business spot this week, the MicroStrategy executive chairman said BTC $85 937 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $1.71 T Vol. 24h: $102.16 B annualized volatility has dropped from ~80% when his firm began buying in 2020 to roughly the 50% area today, and he expects further incremental declines as the market scales.

That claim isn’t out of left field. Independent research has documented a multi-year downtrend in BTC’s realized volatility: Fidelity has shown long stretches where Bitcoin’s risk is comparable to a non-trivial slice of S&P 500 constituents, while iShares likewise charts a steady glide lower. Even if BTC still runs hotter than broad equities or gold. In short: still volatile, but less so than before, and trending down.

Bitcoin price is down, but the structure is sturdier

Yes, the latest slide has been sharp. BTC has given back a chunk of 2025’s gains amid risk-off flows and ETF outflows. Still, that doesn’t automatically contradict the longer-term volatility compression Saylor describes. Recent coverage tallied a double-digit weekly drop and highlighted thinner liquidity as a key amplifier of short-term swings.

MicroStrategy’s exposure and the “premium”

Saylor doubled down on the claim that his company is built to weather deep drawdowns. As of this week, third-party dashboards and trade disclosures put MicroStrategy’s holdings near 649,870 BTC, after another 8,178 BTC buy, cementing its role as the largest corporate owner.

The firm’s website and trackers also display an mNAV multiple (a real-time gauge of the stock’s premium/discount to its bitcoin per-share value), which has compressed alongside the market.

MicroStrategy’s stock reflects that torque: MSTR often overshoots BTC both ways. Into this pullback, it has traded off with the coin. Recent closing prints and five-day moves show the dynamics: Microstrategy stock closed 5.8% up on Nov. 18 despite the sell-off.

Does lower volatility ahead make sense?

There’s a coherent case. Macro adoption (spot ETFs, institutional risk controls), deeper derivatives markets, and a wider base of long-only holders can all dampen realized volatility over time, even if episodic air-pockets remain. The researches mentioned above emphasize this pattern: declining secular volatility with cyclical spikes.

Saylor’s message isn’t that Bitcoin is suddenly “low risk,” but that the direction of travel for volatility is down as the asset matures. In that case, Wall Street’s arrival is part of the stabilization, not the problem. The latest sell-off stings, but the long-run data he points to (plus MicroStrategy’s continued accumulation and mNAV transparency) support the view that market structure is hardening even when prices aren’t.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.