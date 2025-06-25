Key Notes

Chainlink and Mastercard partnered to onboard 3B cardholders into crypto.

LINK holders recently reached an all-time high of over 769,000.

Analysts point toward a potential bullish breakout.

Chainlink LINK $13.28 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $8.99 B Vol. 24h: $502.94 M has offered the community a double dose of bullish catalysts: a major partnership with Mastercard and a new all-time high in token holders. Santiment reported that the number of LINK holders recently surpassed 769,380, a record high.

Interestingly, active wallets over the past year have declined by 17.3%, a signal of long-term accumulation rather than short-term trading activity.

🔗📈 Chainlink's +11% price jump today comes as its amount of holders recently surpassed its all-time high, now up to 769,380. Additionally, wallets active in the past year are -17.3%, indicating its long-term investing timeframe is in an opportunity zone. https://t.co/dvejBSsVs6 pic.twitter.com/XC4K0n80Dp — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 24, 2025

The increase in investor interest aligns with Chainlink’s strategic partnership announcement with Mastercard, which will enable over 3 billion cardholders to buy crypto directly onchain.

LINK has remained trapped below a descending resistance line since December 2024, with consistent rejections along the way. However, after forming a local bottom around $12.66 and briefly falling to $11 on June 23, the token has bounced back.

At the time of writing, LINK is trading around $13.29, up 1.3% in the past 24 hours. Analysts point out that LINK has held the $12.66 key support level for over two months, indicating strong buying interest at these levels.

Last week, popular crypto trader Henry wrote on X that LINK has now entered the “smart money accumulation zone,” a phase where experienced investors often buy in anticipation of a breakout.

Look closely guys $LINK has been through months of downtrend and silence.

But something is changing. The downtrend is broken guys, and price is now moving through a clear accumulation and consolidation phase. These zones often come before the loudest moves. We all know what is… pic.twitter.com/mUTPjst3aP — Henry (@LordOfAlts) June 21, 2025

Henry forecasts that if momentum sustains, LINK could potentially climb to $25–$30. The cryptocurrency is around 75% down from its all-time high of $52.88, achieved in 2021.

LINK Price Outlook

On the daily LINK price chart, Bollinger Bands are starting to narrow after months of volatility. The price is now testing the midline (20-day SMA), currently around $13.32. A clean breakout above this level could lead the cryptocurrency to the upper band near $15.1.

Meanwhile, the RSI has climbed from oversold territory, suggesting growing buying strength.

The MACD has just recorded a bullish crossover, marking the beginning of upward momentum. Traders should watch for immediate resistance at $15, followed by $17.

