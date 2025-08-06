BNB Price Faces Death Cross at $785 as CEA Industries Rebrands to BNB Network Company

Key Notes

Corporate rebrand signals strategic alignment with BNB Chain ecosystem backed by substantial institutional investment funding.

Technical analysis shows death cross formation at $785 resistance level creating mixed signals for continued upward momentum.

Best Wallet presale capitalizes on increased institutional adoption with $14 million raised targeting early-stage opportunities.

Binance Coin BNB $772.8 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $107.64 B Vol. 24h: $1.01 B surged more than 5% on Wednesday, August 6, following a landmark announcement from CEA Industries Inc., which has now rebranded as BNB Network Company (BNC). This change comes on the heels of a $500 million private placement led by YZi Labs, affirming the firm’s commitment to a BNB treasury strategy.

The deal includes a PIPE (private investment in public equity) structure, delivering $500 million upfront with an additional $750 million possible via warrants. According to the announcement, the company’s stock will trade under the Nasdaq ticker “BNC” and its warrants under “BNCWW.”

“Our new BNC ticker reflects a strategic realignment with the BNB Chain ecosystem and a clear focus on treasury growth,” incoming CEO David Namdar stated.

BNB’s price showed positive reactions on Wednesday. After pulling back nearly 15% from its recent $844 high, the asset rose to $750 intraday, reclaiming the $100 billion market cap. It remains to be seen if BNB investors sustain the renewed optimism or resume last week’s profit-taking wave after the current leg-up hits overhead resistance.

BNB Eyes $800: Critical $785 Battle Could Spark Major Rally

While the BNB price has rebounded toward $767 at press time, a closer look at the technical setup reveals mixed signals for the short term. On the daily chart, a death cross has formed between the 8-day and 13-day moving averages, currently converging around the $785 zone. This technical event suggests waning momentum and a potential reversal point unless the current rally is paired with a significant increase in volumes.

The recent bounce from the $745 support range comes after a 15% drawdown from local highs. However, unless BNB can close decisively above $785 and reclaim the short-term EMAs, another rally to price discovery remains unlikely.

The RSI stands at 54.44, neutral but leaning slightly bullish, indicating room for further upside if buying pressure sustains.

Breaking cleanly above $785 resistance would likely trigger momentum-driven buying toward $800 and $825 targets, especially with sustained volume from BNC institutional interest. However, failure at this pivotal level could spark renewed selling pressure, dragging BNB back to the $735 support zone or even $710 if profit-taking accelerates.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.