BNB Price Prediction: Binance Coin Flips XRP to Become #3 Crypto – Can It Challenge Ethereum Next?

Over the past 24 hours, BNB gained 6.3% and has climbed 26.5% in the last week, raising its total market value to around $184 billion.

Yesterday the whole market tanked. BNB hits new highs. Completely organic market behavior, of course. Binance would never intervene. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvPR07wp1W — Ted (@TedPillows) October 8, 2025

BNB vs ETH

The surge allowed BNB to surpass XRP, whose market capitalization now stands at $172 billion after a series of declines.

Meanwhile, Ethereum continues to dominate as the second-largest crypto, trading at approximately $4,486 with a market cap of $541 billion.

For BNB to challenge Ethereum’s position, it would need to surge toward the $3,900 mark.

BNB Price Analysis: What’s Next?

According to the weekly chart, BNB’s price has been moving within a rising channel structure, suggesting a long-term bullish trend with potential for continued growth.

The chart indicates that the breakout above $1,150 could lead to an extended rally, with the next major resistance forming near $3,900. This target represents an approximate 237% upside from current levels, aligning with the upper boundary of the ascending channel.

However, a rejection from the upper trendline could trigger a correction toward the $600 region, while a deeper bearish breakdown might revisit the long-term demand zone between $200 and $300. Of course, this would require something catastrophic to happen for Binance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently hovering near 76, suggesting that the asset is in overbought territory and may experience short-term pullbacks before any further upward continuation

The MACD indicator, however, supports the bullish narrative, showing strong upward momentum and increasing buyer pressure.

BNB Surpassing ETH?

BNB’s recent dominance reflects a shift in capital rotation across the crypto market, with investors increasingly diversifying beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If the broader market remains in a bullish phase and Binance maintains its growth trajectory, BNB could continue to close the gap with Ethereum, potentially positioning itself as a credible alternative in the evolving smart contract race.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.