$11.5B Locked in XRP Treasury Holdings, Why is Price Stagnant?

Key Notes

XRP price has remained stagnant for some time, even with increased institutional adoption.

Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global Group recently acquired $17 million worth of XRP.

In total, XRP holdings by publicly traded companies have surpassed $11.5 billion.

To further boost the institutional adoption of crypto, Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global Group has acquired $17 million worth of XRP $2.86 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $171.54 B Vol. 24h: $6.06 B . Notably, this publicly traded financial firm is one of those that recently added XRP to its corporate treasury. As a result of this purchase, corporate treasuries now collectively have a total of $11.5 billion XRP.

Reliance is seeking strategies to diversify its portfolio, particularly across digital assets with strong fundamentals.

Reliance Group Global has added XRP to its digital asset treasury. The rumor is XRP valued at $17 million. The announcement which was filed by the company with the SEC on 30 September 2025, discloses that the company had added XRP to its existing treasury holdings that include… pic.twitter.com/JrKDkQXGoj — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) October 8, 2025

Reliance Global Group Acquires $17 Million XRP

According to crypto lawyer Bill Morgan, Reliance Global Group made the XRP purchase on September 30. The development aligns with the company’s investment focus on blockchain-based assets with strong fundamentals and utility. So far, XRP holdings in corporate treasuries have now hit $11.5 billion in value

The decision to choose XRP was made after careful consideration of the memecoin’s track record.

Ezra Beyman, Reliance Chairman and CEO, highlighted the coin’s blend of speed, scalability, and energy efficiency. He noted that these features make it a strategic fit for the firm’s long-term vision.

XRP has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion and currently ranks 5th by this metric. Despite all of these top features, its price has remained stagnant in the last few weeks.

CoinMarketCap data shows that XRP is trading at $2.87, corresponding with a 3.21% decline over the last 24 hours. The coin has hovered around this level for quite some time now. If this were a few months ago, Ripple’s lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be blamed for the stagnancy.

The outlook of XRP price today suggests that there is more attention on BTC $122 208 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.44 T Vol. 24h: $76.22 B than on altcoins. The flagship cryptocurrency had recently climbed above $126,000, drawing investors to it at the expense of other digital assets.

This situation may not last for very long, with the expectation that the US SEC will approve the spot XRP ETF this month. If this plays out, XRP bulls may target $4 as predicted by some analysts.

PEPENODE is the New Altcoin Focus

PepeNode (PEPENODE) is making waves within the crypto space, leaving behind the likes of XRP, which has failed to show decisive traction. It gives users access to a platform where they can take part in virtual mining of memecoins. It conveniently combines the two worlds of memes and mining.

The PepeNode’s gamified mining system is designed to support rigging, earning rewards, and burning supply. It is only a matter of time before it ranks among the best crypto presales of 2025.

From only $544,648.31 a month ago, the PepeNode project has now raised $1,745,788.33. The price of 1 unit of the token has also moved to $0.0010918, but there is a scheduled price rise to take place within the next 26 hours.

Current Presale Stats

Current price: $0.0010918

Amount raised so far: $1.74 million

Ticker: PEPENODE

PEPENODE promises as much as 3022% in staking rewards. Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.