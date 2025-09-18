Cardano Flashes Golden Cross, How Can ADA Price Go Up?

Key Notes

Cardano price has staged a golden cross setup as altcoin momentum soars.

Immediate price target is the $1 psychological mark, with $1.3 likely in mid-term.

Whales have sold over 140 million ADA, supporting momentum for a price recovery.

Onchain data has shown that Cardano ADA $0.92 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $33.59 B Vol. 24h: $2.66 B is eyeing a golden cross, following a recent price gain.

The crypto asset has been spotted breaking above its major descending trendline, marking a notable milestone after several failed attempts. This breakout is a reflection of a structural shift in the price action of Cardano.

Cardano Price on a Recovery Streak

ADA is currently trading at $0.9128, corresponding with a 4.84% increase. At this level, Cardano has successfully scaled over a major descending trendline.

Also, its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are in the green zone. ADA market cap is currently pegged at $32.72 billion, with its trading volume up 77.88% at $2.25 billion.

Apart from these metrics, other technical indicators equally align with this potential upside. On this premise, the bullish momentum shift may be closer than anticipated.

Previously, analysts noted that ADA needed to hold key support between $0.85 and $0.87 to sustain bullish momentum. The price has now risen above this critical range.

The coin has confirmed a golden cross on its daily chart, with its 50-day moving average (MA) moving above the 200-day moving average.

Over time, this kind of movement usually marks a classic bullish run and suggests that buyers are gradually gaining control.

During ADA’s recent recovery, whales holding 1-10 million tokens have sold over 140 million ADA, valued at $120 million. This activity could support a short-term breakout to $1, with $1.3 as a potential mid-term target.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Hits $16.6M, 69% Staking Rewards Await!

While ADA rallies, attention is growing around Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a promising Layer-2 BTC project with strong potential for investors.

The project has already raised $16.6 million in funding and offers an impressive 69% staking reward. With a major price adjustment set in just 18 hours, HYPER is quickly establishing itself as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats of BTC Hyper:

Current Price: $0.012935

Amount Raised So Far: $16.6 million

Ticker: HYPER

Participation in the presale can be done via ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit card directly on the official Bitcoin Hyper website. Make sure you check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper if you’re interested in joining the presale!

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.