Chainlink Whales Buying Strong as TVS Nears ATH Zone

Key Notes

Chainlink whales have been making big moves over the past two weeks.

LINK could target the $30 mark if the retail catalyst triggers upward momentum.

Chainlink TVS is getting close to its 2021 all-time high.

Multiple indicators hint at an incoming bullish momentum for Chainlink LINK $17.74 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $12.03 B Vol. 24h: $1.07 B after its major correction.

LINK dropped 9% in 24 hours and is currently trading at $17.63. Its market cap is just below the $12 billion mark, making it the 14th-largest digital asset in the market.

According to on-chain analyst Ali Martinez, Chainlink whales bought over 1.6 million LINK tokens, worth roughly $28 million, over the past two weeks.

Whales have accumulated over 1.60 million Chainlink $LINK in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/uJRU7RQNbB — Ali (@ali_charts) July 24, 2025

Whale accumulation usually triggers the fear of missing out (FOMO) among retail investors.

On July 4, Coinspeaker reported that LINK is missing a major catalyst: retail investors. While institutions helped the asset consolidate, the recent whale accumulation could trigger a buying spree among smaller investors.

Real Money, Real Trust

Chainlink investors and community are showing strong trust in the decentralized oracle network that allows smart contracts to access real-world data, APIs, and traditional payment systems.

According to data from DefiLlama, Chainlink’s total value secured has been rising strongly since mid-April and just reached $52.3 billion for the first time since May 2022. The network’s TVS is getting close to its all-time high of over $62 billion in November 2021.

This means more real money is flowing through Chainlink’s oracle services. This shows growing trust and adoption by DeFi platforms, real-world asset projects, and other smart contracts.

The rising TVS signals strong fundamentals and growing utility, making Chainlink more attractive as a long-term investment.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.