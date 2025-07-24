Key Notes

Ripple co-founder transfers 50M XRP, sparking debate on network decentralization.

Nature’s Miracle announces plans to adopt XRP as a core treasury asset.

XRP holds above $3 as the market eyes a potential rally. .

The XRP XRP $3.09 24h volatility: 10.5% Market cap: $182.71 B Vol. 24h: $17.10 B community is raising eyebrows as a wallet linked to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen moved 50 million XRP, worth around $175 million, across four addresses in the past week.

Blockchain data shared by crypto investigator ZachXBT shows that around $140 million of these funds have found their way to exchanges and services. Another $35 million have been transferred to two new addresses since July 17.

Since July 17, 2025 an address linked to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen transferred out 50M XRP ($175M) to four addresses. ~$140M ended up at exchanges/services 30M XRP recipient

rPS9kVPbgZF4vXq2hs6s9Xv2754qdRau98

rnQXgGAjqbF4KoBpcBK5YBHyZEL7nGWWoi

10M XRP recipient… — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) July 24, 2025

These large transactions have triggered concerns of a potential token dump during a volatile market.

However, many argue that Larsen may be distributing his holdings strategically to enhance the decentralization of XRP’s network and ensure a healthier distribution of supply.

Larsen’s actions come at a time when XRP is among the top monthly gainers and considered a top crypto to buy in the market. On Thursday, XRP has seen an 11% decline in the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $3.09.

Analysts suggest that if the third largest cryptocurrency manages to hold above the psychological $3 mark, it could stage another major rally in the coming days.

Nature’s Miracle Adopts XRP for Treasury

Meanwhile, US-based vertical farming company Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. has announced plans to establish a corporate XRP treasury program of up to $20 million. The initiative will be funded using proceeds from equity financing received from GHS Investments.

The plan focuses on acquiring XRP tokens for long-term reserves, engaging in staking for yield generation, and deepening integration within the Ripple ecosystem.

This move aligns with a broader institutional shift toward crypto treasury holdings, especially after President Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18.

The regulatory development is expected to encourage more companies to diversify their reserves with cryptocurrencies.

James Li, CEO of Nature’s Miracle, highlighted XRP’s speed and cost-efficiency in cross-border payments as a critical factor in the decision. The move has positioned the company as one of the first publicly traded firms to adopt XRP as a core treasury asset.

The announcement has resulted in a bullish sentiment for XRP price. Crypto expert Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad recently stated that a further move beyond the current ATH is likely for the cryptocurrency, provided capital rotation from Bitcoin continues.

🚨 XRP tanks 10% but ATH comeback is still in play: Bitpanda exec

A crypto executive says it is “difficult to pinpoint” exactly where XRP is going, but reclaiming lev… Source: https://t.co/kYP5I7bY3M#Bitcoin — JBritto⚡ (@jbritto93) July 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.