Key Notes

CleanCore Solutions revealed that its Official Dogecoin Treasury has surpassed 500 million DOGE DOGE $0.26 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $39.22 B Vol. 24h: $4.01 B , marking the halfway point toward its ambitious target of acquiring 1 billion coins within 30 days.

The move shows growing institutional interest in the meme coin, with the Dogecoin ecosystem witnessing one of its boldest accumulation plays.

Halfway to 1 Billion DOGE

CleanCore’s latest purchase follows its initial buy of 285 million DOGE, as part of a strategy managed under its corporate arm, House of Doge. Custody of the holdings is managed through Bitstamp, with Robinhood providing custodial support.

House of Doge’s official #Dogecoin treasury partner CleanCore Solutions has now accumulated more than 500M $Doge. On its way to 1B in 30 days. pic.twitter.com/VGk5ScTohg — dogegod (@_dogegod_) September 12, 2025

Chief Investment Officer Marco Margiotta stated that the company’s goal is to establish Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset, “while supporting its broader utility across payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.”

In the longer term, CleanCore aims to secure up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply. Also, Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro, has joined the company as chairman of the board.

Analyst Sees Breakout Potential

Analyst Javon Marks recently stated that “Dogecoin LOOKS READY FOR LAUNCH” while sharing a chart outlining historical breakout patterns.

The DOGE chart showed Dogecoin’s repeated cycle of long consolidations followed by massive rallies that established new all-time highs.

Each accumulation zone, marked by descending wedges and consolidation triangles, has historically led to exponential upside moves.

Currently, DOGE appears to be following the same pattern once again. Notably, a wedge breakout suggests an imminent surge, with the analyst pointing toward $1+ as a realistic next target if history repeats itself, making DOGE one of the best meme coins to buy.

Key resistance lies around $0.20 and $0.40 before $1 comes into play. A breakout above $1 could open the door for even higher levels. On the other hand, failure to hold above $0.08–$0.10 could invalidate the bullish setup and extend the consolidation period.

