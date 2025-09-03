DOGE Price Eyes $1 Rally After $175 Million Dogecoin Treasury Announcement

Key Notes

Expectations of the Fed rate Cuts in September could drive the DOGE price higher, with analysts predicting a rally to $1.

Dogecoin whales controlling roughly 24.19 billion tokens have shown minimal trading activity, waiting for clearer market signals.

CleanCore Solutions stock price has tanked more than 50%, despite $175 million Dogecoin treasury plan.

Despite the current selling pressure, DOGE DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $32.51 B Vol. 24h: $2.03 B price has bounced back from the support at $0.205 earlier today. This comes as CleanCore Solutions stated that they have raised $175 million in private placements to form a Dogecoin treasury. Market analysts continue to remain bullish about the meme coin, with higher targets of $1 and beyond.

DOGE Price Targets $1 as per Logarithmic Uptrend

Popular market analysts Bitcoinconsensus noted that Dogecoin is currently following the logarithmic uptrend. He added that on the weekly chart, DOGE is showing bullish signals, suggesting a potential breakout to the upside.

$DOGE Getting Ready to Rip to the Upside📈💥#Dogecoin is currently offering us a massive opportunity on the weekly time-frame. As we've seen in the past, this coin has been moving upwards in impulsive waves, each being bigger than the previous one.💣 This next wave could… pic.twitter.com/M8iqkjiGxi — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) September 2, 2025

Historical patterns show the meme coin has advanced in successive impulsive waves, with each rally surpassing the previous one. If the trend continues, the next upward move could push DOGE toward the $1 to $1.40 range, representing a significant gain from current levels. Technical analysts believe this setup presents a major opportunity for traders seeking momentum-driven gains.

Another major catalyst ahead for DOGE would be the announcement of Fed rate cuts during the upcoming FOMC meeting on Sept. 17. This could trigger a major upside for the meme coin, setting the stage for the rally to $1. Some market analysts are also predicting a massive 850% Dogecoin rally, all the way to $2.

Dogecoin Whale Activity Tanks

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted that Dogecoin’s largest holders have shown minimal activity in recent weeks. Wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE currently control around 24.19 billion tokens, with little evidence of significant buying or selling. This lack of movement indicates that major holders may be waiting for clearer market signals before acting.

Historically, Dogecoin’s biggest rallies have aligned with strong whale accumulation. This is further followed by strong retail participation that leads to a parabolic rally ahead.

Dogecoin $DOGE whales are staying on the sidelines. No major buying or selling pressure detected! pic.twitter.com/tfVHKYUhxr — Ali (@ali_charts) September 3, 2025

Despite CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE) announcing a $175 million fundraise to build a Dogecoin Treasury, its stock price corrected by a strong 53% on Sept. 2, slipping all the way to $3.23. This shows that investors are unhappy with the company’s crypto treasury plan.

Meme Coin Maxi DOGE Eyes $2 Million Raise

Degen meme coin Maxi Doge is making waves in the crypto market, raising over $1.77 million so far, and targeting $2 million in the near term. Dubbed the “frustrated but ripped cousin” of Dogecoin, the token is attracting attention from investors eager to see how it compares with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Bonk.

Early supporters can earn an impressive 187% APY through staking, fueling further excitement around the project.

Key Details:

Ticker: MAXI.

Network: Ethereum.

Token Price: $0.0002555.

Funds Raised: $1.775M.

Maxi Doge also plans to integrate with perpetual markets, positioning itself as a leading meme coin in 2025. Check out our complete guide on how to buy Maxi Doge.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.