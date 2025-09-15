Key Notes

Crypto funds drew $3.3 billion in inflows, lifting assets under management to $239 billion.

Bitcoin inflows topped $2.4 billion, the strongest weekly gain since July, while Ethereum saw $646 million.

The United States led with $3.2 billion, followed by Germany’s $160 million, while Switzerland posted outflows.

Digital asset investment products brought in fresh capital last week, with Bitcoin BTC $114 562 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $42.47 B leading the inflows.

In total, crypto funds saw $3.3 billion in new money, taking assets under management to $239 billion. This marked the highest level since early August when the market reached a record $244 billion.

Bitcoin Inflows Drive Market Turnaround

According to CoinShares, Bitcoin once again showed its strength by attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly increase since July and underlined its dominance in the market.

Short Bitcoin funds, which profit when prices fall, saw outflows, with the assets valuation dropping to $86 million.

This shift showed that more investors are betting on higher prices instead of hedging against declines. It is important to add that the second-largest digital asset, Ethereum ETH $4 508 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $545.05 B Vol. 24h: $32.99 B , also staged a rebound. After eight straight days of outflows, the altcoin saw four days of inflows last week.

These added up to $646 million, showing that investors are warming up again after weeks of caution. Despite this, the Ethereum price outlook seems bearish. Ethereum came under pressure, correcting by over 3% to $4,500 amid heavy profit booking and a broader crypto market sell-off.

Solana SOL $233.6 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $126.88 B Vol. 24h: $10.81 B recorded a milestone on Friday with a single-day inflow of $145 million, its largest on record.

For the week, Solana pulled in $198 million, adding to the view that interest in alternative coins is growing. Galaxy Digital also bought 1.2 million Solana, highlighting growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, other digital assets posted smaller gains. XRP XRP $3.01 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $179.49 B Vol. 24h: $5.87 B , Cardano ADA $0.86 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $31.45 B Vol. 24h: $2.22 B , and Sui SUI $3.51 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $12.56 B Vol. 24h: $1.24 B all saw inflows, while Aave AAVE $298.0 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.54 B Vol. 24h: $326.15 M and Avalanche AVAX $28.60 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $12.10 B Vol. 24h: $1.04 B slipped into outflows of $1.08 million and $0.66 million, respectively.

The picture showed a market where Bitcoin inflows remain the anchor, but interest in other tokens is still active.

United States Leads, Germany Follows

The United States accounted for almost all the inflows, bringing in $3.2 billion. This surge pushed American funds far ahead of other markets.

Germany was the second-largest contributor with $160 million. September 12 alone delivered the country’s second-largest daily inflow on record.

However, gains in Europe were partly offset by Switzerland, which lost $92 million to outflows. Elsewhere, Canada added $14 million, while Hong Kong and Brazil both saw about $5 million each. Sweden reported outflows of nearly $6 million, leaving its overall activity negative for the week.

The strong performance lifted assets under management to $239 billion, a clear sign that investors are returning after a slower period.

With Bitcoin inflows leading the way, and Ethereum and Solana showing renewed strength, digital asset funds are once again back near record highs.

In a separate update, Arthur Hayes forecasts an incoming crypto market rally. This perception is driven by expectations of a Trump-led economic stimulus package and a fresh wave of liquidity. Hayes believes this bullish momentum could carry the market well into 2026.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.