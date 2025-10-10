$14,800,000,000 in Q3: Binance Breaks Inflow Milestone

Key Notes

Binance CEO reported that the crypto exchange made $14.8 billion in inflows for Q3 2025.

This value is 158x greater than the combined flows of the next ten largest exchanges.

The momentum is the BNB Chain ecosystem is a major contributor to these massive inflows.

Binance CEO Richard Teng noted that the leading digital asset service provider recorded up to $14.8 billion in inflows in the third quarter of 2025. This marked a record milestone for the company and the broader cryptocurrency industry. Markedly, the figure recorded corresponds with the positive sentiment surrounding the digital asset ecosystem.

Binance Outperforms Its Counterparts by a Large Margin

The rebound in crypto market conditions is reflected in Binance’s flows for Q3 2025. Binance’s net fund inflows are 158x greater than the combined flows of the next ten largest exchanges, as seen on DeFiLlama.

For more context, the next ten largest exchanges registered $94 million in net inflows within the same period.

They obviously suffered from more outflows than inflows, hence the small collective value. Meanwhile, Binance attributes this achievement to a number of factors, including its unparalleled scale, extensive regulatory compliance, robust security measures, and deep liquidity.

Its commitment to customers led the exchange to make a drastic move through its United States office last month. Binance.US reduced its trading fees for over 20 asset pairs that include Bitcoin BTC $121 298 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.42 T Vol. 24h: $71.95 B , Ethereum ETH $4 327 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $521.99 B Vol. 24h: $37.59 B , Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $119.99 B Vol. 24h: $6.92 B , Binance Coin BNB $1 248 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $173.75 B Vol. 24h: $4.82 B , and Cardano ADA $0.81 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $29.73 B Vol. 24h: $1.32 B . It offered 0% maker fees and 0.01% taker fees for these pairs.

Momentum in the BNB Ecosystem Contributes to Binance Inflows

Another powerful driver of capital in the exchange is the strong rewards ecosystem powered by Binance Coin. Moreover, several top projects have been utilizing the BNB Chain, bringing more liquidity to the platform. In September, Franklin Templeton, with $1.6 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM), integrated its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain.

This move enabled tokenized fund shares and marked another institutional integration for the blockchain network.

For the BNB Chain, the partnership reflected its position as a key destination for tokenized financial products. The network boasts of low fees, high speed (200+ TPS), and strong retail and institutional adoption. Also, it was Franklin Templeton’s opportunity to reach a wider investor base.

Following this integration, the native token of the chain has grown significantly. BNB went from struggling to push through $900 to now hitting new All-time Highs (ATHs) almost every 24 hours. It has broken through $1,300, but BNB is currently trading at $1,266.78, with a 1.78% dip over the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.