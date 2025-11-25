D.O.G.E. Screams “Fake News” Over Reports of Early Dissolution

Key Notes

D.O.G.E.

denies claims it has shut down early.

Reuters reports the agency has stopped operating as a unified body.

The community demands updated savings figures and receipts.

The Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) has dismissed a recent Reuters’ report that claimed the agency had been shut down months before the end of its mandate.

The department called the coverage “fake” and insisted it continues to cut unnecessary government spending.

According to the agency, its mission is to reduce waste and improve the use of federal funds. D.O.G.E. claims that it has recently ended 78 “wasteful” contracts and plans to release its next update within days.

The group explained that the move saved taxpayers more than $335 million.

As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We’ll be back in a few… https://t.co/S1pSmx26s0 — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 24, 2025

Reuters Report Sparks Confusion Over Agency’s Status

On November 24, Reuters published a report stating that D.O.G.E. had faced an early halt. The article said senior officials no longer see D.O.G.E. as an active, unified office.

It also noted that many of its original duties had shifted to the federal human resources team, which has been handling oversight of the agency’s structural changes.

The report added that some former team members had moved to a new design-focused government body created through a directive earlier this year. This group is tasked with improving the look and structure of federal websites.

Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor stated on X that Reuters cut his original comments in a way that created a “grabbing” impression.

He explained that while D.O.G.E. may no longer operate under one centralized structure, the broader goals are still being carried forward by multiple agencies.

Good editing by @reuters – spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse;… — Scott Kupor (@skupor) November 23, 2025

Public Demands Proof of Savings

D.O.G.E.’s latest remarks faced strong community reaction. Crypto commenter Yakuza argued that if the agency is truly saving money, it should provide detailed figures to back up its claims.

If they’re cutting waste and saving cash, just show the receipts — Yakuza Daddy (@YakuzaDaddy) November 25, 2025

Popular podcaster Jon Herold pointed out that the group has not refreshed its public savings dashboard since early October. He questioned how it could describe its updates as “regular” without consistent releases.

Haha I mean you can't really call it "regularly scheduled" when you've missed 7 Friday's in a row but you do you pic.twitter.com/WH5fm5muCN — Jon Herold (@patel_patriot) November 25, 2025

Others asked why overall federal debt continues to rise if the program is generating meaningful savings.

If you’re saving the US money, and tariffs are bringing money into the US, why is the deficit rising? — Kinzua Wolfslayer (@KinzuaW) November 25, 2025

It is important to note that D.O.G.E. was originally led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently revealed an update on Tesla’s AI chip breakthrough. D.O.G.E. is a major effort to streamline government operations.

An earlier order indicated that the department would operate through mid-2026, but there are signs that its activity has slowed since late summer.

Trump officials have not publicly confirmed that D.O.G.E. has been shut down or not. However, public comments from the President often refer to the initiative in the past tense.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.