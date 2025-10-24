Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prepares for 270% Breakout, Says Analyst

Key Notes

Trader Tardigrade noted that DOGE’s monthly chart mirrors its first major cycle, suggesting the end of the accumulation phase before the breakout.

Analyst Daan Crypto Trades emphasized $0.18 as a crucial support level and $0.218 as the key resistance level.

Investors are gearing up for a major upside ahead for DOGE with hopes of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval.

After hitting the lows of $0.175 earlier this week, the largest meme coin Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $30.01 B Vol. 24h: $1.51 B is preparing for a 270% breakout to its all-time highs. Historical chart patterns revive market optimism, making traders bullish for the next rally. For a sustained rally to the upside, DOGE price should first break the resistance of $0.218 in the near term.

Dogecoin Price Rally Ahead in the Making

During the crypto bull runs of 2017 and 2021, Dogecoin price showcased a parabolic run-up before seeing any major correction. A similar setup on the charts is currently reappearing, which could set the stage for a major upside ahead. Moreover, investors are also gearing up for the approval of a spot Dogecoin ETF once the US shutdown ends.

Crypto analyst Javon Marks reiterated his bullish outlook on Dogecoin (DOGE). He added that the meme coin’s current trend signals a potential rally of nearly 270% toward its all-time highs. Marks added that there is a strong likelihood of further upside extension, emphasizing that “there’s no debating that.”

Other market experts have echoed similar thoughts for the meme coin. Analyst Trader Tardigrade shows that Dogecoin may be nearing the end of its accumulation phase, noting that the token’s monthly chart appears to be replicating its first major cycle.

According to the analyst, DOGE price has seen two false breakouts within its current trading channel, which could set the stage for a “massive surge” in price soon.

$Doge/monthly#Dogecoin is replicating its first cycle, reflecting the last phase of price accumulation in the channel after two false breakouts.

An exciting massive surge is incoming 🚀 pic.twitter.com/f6xqZlcSAh — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) October 23, 2025

Short-Term Price Action for DOGE Ahead

Crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades said Dogecoin (DOGE) price action currently reflects the broader state of the crypto market. According to him, DOGE and most major cryptocurrencies have been consolidating after a sharp correction, forming a trading range with higher lows since last Friday.

He noted that a breakout above the local high of $0.218, which corresponds to Bitcoin’s $116,000 level, would signal a new higher high and likely end the consolidation phase. However, a drop below last Friday’s low of $0.177 could indicate renewed weakness in the short to mid-term.

$DOGE Gives a good overview of the state of the market. Since the big flush, we had an initial bounce. Not many coins are trading at that area but instead formed a range. Higher lows were made last Friday and prices are now right in the middle of it all. Breaking above that… pic.twitter.com/xjVIPXVY0n — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) October 23, 2025

At present, Daan added, most assets, including Bitcoin and DOGE, remain positioned in the middle of their trading ranges. Thus, investors await a clear directional move to make decisive bets.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said that Dogecoin (DOGE) must defend the $0.18 support level. Holding this level, he noted, would open a path toward $0.25 or $0.33.

Dogecoin $DOGE must defend $0.18. Hold it, and the path to $0.25 or $0.33 opens up. pic.twitter.com/fbbnK4M6Mu — Ali (@ali_charts) October 24, 2025

Maxi Doge Presale Approaches $4 Million Fundraising

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is gaining momentum in the crypto market, with its presale funds jumping from $2.88 million to over $3.74 million in a short time period. The surge reflects growing investor confidence and optimism about the token’s long-term potential.

Presale Highlights:

Current price: $0.0002645

$0.0002645 Amount raised: $3.74 million

$3.74 million Ticker: MAXI

The official presale website notes that the token price will be adjusted in less than two days. You can find more detailed information about the Maxi Doge launch date on Coinspeaker.

Purchases can be made via credit or debit card, as well as cryptocurrency. With its rapid growth and steady investor interest, Maxi Doge is emerging as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.