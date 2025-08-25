Key Notes

Heavy whale activity, including a 900 million DOGE transfer to Binance, and broader market correction contributed to selling pressure.

Analysts note mixed outlooks as short-term downside risk remains due to a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Analyst Javon Marks expects a major bullish phase ahead, with projections of a potential 3x rally surpassing previous all-time highs.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $33.14 B Vol. 24h: $3.59 B price has crashed more than 5% today following strong rejection at $0.25, while eroding all of last week’s gains.

With the DOGE open interest crashing more than 8%, the bullish sentiment surrounding the largest meme coin is fading quickly. Analysts weigh different scenarios for further price movement.

What’s Pushing the Dogecoin Price Lower?

Dogecoin price experienced a sharp pullback on August 24–25 after reaching $0.25. This has coincided with strong whale activity as big transfers to Binance coincided with distribution pressure and weakening momentum at key resistance levels.

Despite institutional DOGE accumulation earlier in the month, the token is now testing critical support.

Market focus intensified after a 900 million DOGE transfer, valued at over $200 million, was traced to Binance wallets. This clearly signals a potential short-term selling pressure.

However, on-chain data shows whales accumulated more than 680 million DOGE in August, indicating long-term investor confidence despite near-term technical weakness.

The broader crypto market correction has also led to the current Dogecoin price pullback. Risk assets declined following new trade policy developments and hawkish central bank comments.

The DOGE open interest has tanked by 8%, showing waning investor sentiment. As per the Coinglass data, the DOGE open interest has tanked under $3.5 billion.

Where’s DOGE Moving Next?

Amid today’s Dogecoin price correction, the DOGE daily trading volume has surged by 128% to $3.83 billion.

The recent price action for Dogecoin shows the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart, a pattern typically associated with tightening price consolidation.

Analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a chart indicating that DOGE is approaching the lower boundary of the triangle, noting that the token could experience “one last dip before the breakout.”

Another popular crypto analyst, Javon Marks, noted that Dogecoin’s bull market cycle is currently in effect, with the most bullish phase likely into effect very soon.

The analyst noted that a 3x DOGE rally is in the making, which could take the Dogecoin price beyond its all-time highs of $0.73905.

$DOGE'S NEXT BULL CYCLE IN EFFECT. MOST BULISH PHASES ARE LIKELY NEXT UP! First up, a >3X to new all time highs above $0.73905… pic.twitter.com/tzpNQkdMdy — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) August 24, 2025

Maxi Doge Successfully Raises Over $1.5 million

Amid renewed optimism for a Dogecoin price rebound, Maxi Doge, a meme coin inspired by Dogecoin, is drawing attention after raising over $1.5 million within a month of launch, reflecting strong investor demand amid heightened DOGE activity.

Branded as Dogecoin’s “frustrated but ripped cousin,” Maxi Doge aims to capitalize on the 2025 memecoin trend alongside established players like DOGE, Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $7.31 B Vol. 24h: $349.44 M and Bonk [NC]. The project blends humor with utility by offering staking rewards, exclusive access to an alpha-trader group, and future integrations with perpetual trading markets.

Key Details:

Ticker: MAXI

MAXI Network: Ethereum

Ethereum Token Price: $0.000254

Funds Raised: $1.53M

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.