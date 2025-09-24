Key Notes

Valour listEd 13 new ETPs on Sweden’s Spotlight, including FLOKI and PEPE.

Total ETP lineup reaches 99, the largest globally.

PEPE and FLOKI remain bearish, down more than 10% in the past week.

Valour, the ETP arm of DeFi Technologies, has expanded its lineup on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market with the launch of 13 new crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), including meme coins FLOKI FLOKI $0.000087 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $838.88 M Vol. 24h: $63.14 M and PEPE PEPE $0.000010 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $4.11 B Vol. 24h: $441.58 M .

The move brings Valour’s total listed products to 99, establishing its position as the largest digital asset ETP issuer globally, according to a press release.

Valour Expands with Meme Coins and More

The newly listed ETPs cover a broad range of sectors, from community tokens like FLOKI and PEPE to infrastructure plays such as Optimism OP $0.70 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.25 B Vol. 24h: $140.32 M , Immutable IMX $0.74 24h volatility: 8.7% Market cap: $1.44 B Vol. 24h: $99.59 M , and IOTA IOTA $0.17 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $700.30 M Vol. 24h: $12.32 M .

Each product is SEK-denominated, carries a 1.9% management fee, and is available via standard brokerage platforms.

Today, we launched another 13 products on the @SpotlightStockM ! We are proud to have reached 99 listed ETPs. 💬 “The Nordic market values breadth, clarity, and compliance. This launch delivers all three and marks an important milestone for our investors. We’re proud to further… pic.twitter.com/D2yHLCaItN — Valour (@ValourFunds) September 24, 2025

Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, said the launch reflects the Nordic market’s demand for breadth and compliance, while Managing Director Nadine Kenzelmann highlighted the scale and execution behind Valour’s expansion.

“We will continue to broaden access while maintaining institutional standards in risk management, operations, and market quality,” said Kenzelmann.

With these listings, Nordic investors gain regulated exposure to meme tokens alongside some major blockchain projects.

Meme Coin Price Action: FLOKI and PEPE Struggle

Despite their debut in Sweden, both FLOKI and PEPE have lost over 10% in the past week. PEPE is trading near $0.0000097 after touching the lower Bollinger Band, with RSI at 40.82 showing weak momentum.

Consolidation suggests reduced volatility, but a decisive break above $0.00001058 could trigger a bullish reversal toward mid-August highs near $0.00001600. On the other hand, key supports sit at $0.00000915 and $0.00000800.

FLOKI, priced at $0.00008645, remains inside a descending wedge pattern. The structure typically precedes bullish reversals, but confirmation is needed via a breakout above the wedge’s upper trendline and the 20-day MA at $0.00009597.

Resistance lies at $0.00001080–0.00001200, while failure to hold $0.00008392 could see a drop toward $0.00008000–0.00007500.

Although the near-term charts lean bearish, both assets sit at crucial inflection points and could very well be one of the best meme coins to buy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.