From DOGE to SHIB: Why Are Meme Coins Crashing Today?

Meme coins are facing another round of losses after a hack on Shiba Inu’s SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $7.70 B Vol. 24h: $308.89 M Shibarium network took more than $2.4 million from the project.

The attack has shaken confidence in the market and has pulled down prices of the biggest names in the space, including Dogecoin DOGE $0.26 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $39.93 B Vol. 24h: $5.94 B and Shiba Inu.

Shibarium Hack Sends Shockwaves

The downturn began when Shibarium, a layer-2 network linked to Shiba Inu, was struck by a flash loan attack. The attacker used 4.6 million BONE BONE $0.20 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $48.76 M Vol. 24h: $4.13 M tokens to take control of the keys that are supposed to approve transactions on the network.

Once they had that control, they slipped through fake approvals and pulled money from the bridge that links Shibarium with Ethereum ETH $4 523 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $546.58 B Vol. 24h: $34.92 B .

About $2.4 million in Ethereum and Shiba Inu was taken before the team froze the 4.6 million BONE. Developers stopped the damage from spreading further, as some of the BONE tokens used in the attack were locked under staking rules.

UPDATE 13/09/25 What we know so far about the recent incident 👇 How the exploit was executed: • The attacker used funds from the bridge hack in the same block as the attack to acquire 4.6M BONE to temporarily gain validator voting power, attempting to do it in one… https://t.co/4Ft1VMxeBv — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 13, 2025

The impact was immediate, though. Shiba Inu fell over 5% in 24 hours, moving from $0.000014156 to about $0.00001359. At one point, it touched a low of $0.000013547.

More than 1 trillion SHIB tokens traded hands in a single day, showing clear selling pressure. BONE also slipped, dropping back to 20 cents after briefly spiking.

Dogecoin, the largest meme coin by market value, also tumbled. It is currently down nearly 8.75% in 24 hours and is trading around $0.2645.

The decline was made worse by a huge transfer of more than 119 million DOGE, worth over $34 million, sent to the OKX exchange.

Big moves like this usually mean someone plans to sell, which adds to worries of more losses. Meme coins such as Pepe PEPE $0.000011 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $4.53 B Vol. 24h: $856.10 M , Bonk BONK $0.000023 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $1.78 B Vol. 24h: $424.43 M , and Floki FLOKI $0.000095 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $918.28 M Vol. 24h: $103.97 M also dropped sharply, losing about 8-10% in a day. Altogether, the total value of meme coins fell to around $76.2 billion, down more than 8% in just 24 hours.

The selloff shows how fragile meme coins are. Unlike larger cryptocurrencies, they rely mostly on hype and online communities. That makes them much more sensitive to bad news, whether it is a hack or a big holder moving coins to an exchange.

For now, attention is on the Shiba Inu team and whether they can restore trust in Shibarium. Traders are also watching Dogecoin closely, as more large transfers could keep pressure on the entire meme coin market in the days ahead.

