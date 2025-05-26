Key Notes

Active XRP addresses have declined significantly, plummeting by 90% since March 2025 before a partial recovery.

XRP institutional flows turned negative last week with outflows of $37.5 million, marking the end of an 80-week streak of inflows.

XRP is consolidating in a falling wedge, with a possible pullback toward $1.76.

Unlike other altcoins, XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B price has failed to grab investors’ attention so far, failing to cross $2.4 resistance consistently, with monthly gains sitting at just 6.18%.

Despite a 385% rally since late 2024, the Ripple cryptocurrency seems to have hit the glass ceiling. Furthermore, on-chain data highlights the vulnerability of XRP buyers.

Is XRP Price Preparing for a Near 80% Decline?

Over 70% of XRP’s realized market capitalization was accumulated between late 2024 and early 2025, according to data from Glassnode. This indicates a significant concentration of market activity in a short timeframe.

The realized cap of the 3-to-6-month age band has seen a notable rise since November 2024, with sharp increases following January 2025 when XRP hit a peak of approximately $3.40.

🚨 Over 70% of the capital locked in $XRP was deployed near the top over the past 6 months. https://t.co/4mgUzCRe8o pic.twitter.com/pcOQ5pAgre — CryptoVizArt.₿ (@CryptoVizArt) May 24, 2025

Such a top-heavy market structure highlights fragility, as newer investors react more to XRP price swings, thereby triggering sharp corrections during market sell-offs. Historical trends echo this concern.

In late 2017, XRP’s price peaked near $3.55 following an increase in realized cap from young coins, only to experience a 95% drawdown. A similar pattern emerged in 2021, with a sharp rise in realized cap among short-term holders preceding an 80% decline.

Based on these patterns, XRP price seems to have formed a local top in January 2025, and is likely to face a similar downtrend in the coming months.

Ripple Address Activity Takes a dive

Back in March 2025, the total number of active XRP addresses hit record-high levels. However, the address activity has been on a consistent decline since then, tanking by a massive 90%, before recovering partially.

The significant decline in active addresses may indicate that fewer people are using XRP for transactions, instead opting to hold their tokens.

On the other hand, XRP institutional flows have tanked to a negative $37.5 million last week, ending an 80-week period of consistent inflows taking place. While players like Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B and SUI SUI $3.65 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $12.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.76 B have recorded positive flows.

Moreover, the XRP price weekly chart reveals a consolidation phase within a falling wedge pattern. As of May 26, the cryptocurrency appeared to enter a short-term correction after failing to breach the wedge’s upper trendline.

If recent price action continues, a broader pullback could drive XRP toward the wedge’s lower trendline, which coincides with the 50-week exponential moving average (50-week EMA, marked in red) near $1.76, which is approximately 25% below current levels.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

SUBBD: Transforming the $85 Billion Subscription Content Market

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is shaking up the subscription-based content industry by integrating blockchain, artificial intelligence, and tokenized experiences. Its mission is to revolutionize fan engagement and empower creators with tools for greater autonomy, while addressing common barriers in the digital content ecosystem.

Key Features of SUBBD

AI-Powered Tools: Advanced AI simplifies content creation and curation, enhancing user experience.

Advanced AI simplifies content creation and curation, enhancing user experience. Web3 Token Economy: The $SUBBD token streamlines payments, unlocks premium content, and provides access to innovative features for fans and creators alike.

Presale Highlights

Current Price: $0.0055

$0.0055 Funds Raised: $522,346

$522,346 Blockchain: Ethereum

Ethereum Ticker: SUBBD

Benefits for $SUBBD Holders

Discounted Subscriptions: Enjoy reduced rates across the platform.

Enjoy reduced rates across the platform. Staking Rewards: Earn 20% APY through staking while contributing to the ecosystem.

Earn 20% APY through staking while contributing to the ecosystem. Fan-Driven Sponsorships: Boost or sponsor creators, gaining exclusive perks while helping them grow visibility.

Empowering Fan-Creator Relationships

SUBBD’s staking mechanism grants fans access to exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes footage, live streams, and unique creator interactions. In return, creators can offer perks, leaderboard recognition, and premium experiences to their supporters.

With over $520K raised in presale funding, SUBBD has demonstrated robust community backing, signaling its potential to redefine how creators and fans connect in the digital age.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.