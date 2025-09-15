Key Notes

Hyperscale Data has committed $100M to Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve.

Michigan data center expansion targets 340 MW to support AI and GPU workloads.

Hyperscale recently announced an XRP accumulation strategy as well.

Publicly-listed Hyperscale Data, Inc. has announced a $100 million Bitcoin BTC $114 814 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $42.22 B treasury strategy as part of its ongoing transformation into a pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) data center and digital asset company.

The initiative will be partially funded by the sale of the company’s Montana data center assets, along with capital raised through its at-the-market equity program.

At the same time, Hyperscale is accelerating expansion of its Michigan campus, a facility that currently hosts NVIDIA GPU servers supporting advanced AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Building on Mining Expertise

Using years of experience in Bitcoin mining through its subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale plans to hold Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset, following a strategy similar to that of leading corporate adopters.

The company will maintain weekly reporting of its digital asset holdings, maintaining transparency and accountability for investors.

Michigan Campus Expansion

The Michigan campus, owned by Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (a subsidiary of Sentinum, Inc.), currently provides around 30 megawatts of power capacity, with plans to expand to 70 megawatts within 20 months.

Long-term projections, pending regulatory approval and funding, anticipate the facility could eventually reach 340 megawatts.

Broader Digital Asset Strategy

Bitcoin is not Hyperscale’s only focus as the best crypto to buy. The company has also begun a strategic acquisition program for the third-largest digital asset XRP XRP $3.01 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $179.55 B Vol. 24h: $5.86 B , committing to weekly disclosures of its holdings and cumulative balance sheet impact.

The initiative, which includes plans for a potential 36-month lockup period, shows the firm’s long-term commitment in the cryptocurrency, which is battling to hold above the $3 price tag.

Next-Generation Financial Platforms

Hyperscale’s subsidiary, Ault Markets, is also preparing to launch StableShare in the first quarter of 2026. The platform will tokenize a range of assets, including public equities and real-world assets.

StableShare Platform to Launch Q1 2026: Institutional-Grade Asset Tokenization | GPUS Stock News https://t.co/TmevtrcjeZ — Drmikemyers (@drmikemyers) July 11, 2025

StableShare will operate alongside a planned decentralized exchange (DEX) on the company’s custom Layer 1 blockchain, Ault Blockchain, as part of a broader push into next-generation financial infrastructure.

