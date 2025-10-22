Key Notes

Pump.fun has overtaken Four.Meme amid rising Solana activity and $8 million capital inflow.

BNB Chain’s meme season shows signs of cooling after record-breaking October.

Analysts predict renewed momentum for PUMP token despite short-term dip.

After several weeks dominated by meme projects on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), traders are now rotating back to Pump.fun on Solana. The Solana-based meme coin launchpad platform has officially overtaken Four.Meme following a surge in developer activity.

According to data shared by SolanaFloor on X, Solana witnessed $8 million in net inflows from BSC over the past week. In the last 24 hours alone, over 15,470 new tokens were created on Pump, significantly outpacing the 6,420 tokens launched on Four.Meme in the same period.

🚨JUST IN: Traders appear to be returning to @Solana after a few weeks of BSC meme season. @pumpdotfun has reclaimed the top spot in 24-hour token creations and token graduates. The shift is backed by $8M in net inflows from BSC to Solana over the past week, highlighting… pic.twitter.com/73J5Yqd7BA — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) October 21, 2025

Moreover, in the past day, Pump.fun recorded 128 token graduations while Four.Meme saw 107 graduates.

Notably, “graduation” refers to when a newly launched token reaches a set liquidity or market cap threshold, allowing it to move from its initial presale stage into full public trading on decentralized exchanges.

Despite the renewed interest, the competition between the two memecoin launchpads remains tight. Pump.fun generated around $1.04 million in platform fees, while Four.Meme maintained a marginal lead with $1.18 million.

Still, the overall sentiment appears to be shifting toward Solana, with investors viewing it as a more efficient environment for launching new tokens.

BSC Meme Season Fades

The so-called “meme season” on BNB Chain kicked off in early October 2025. This was fueled by a post from Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) celebrating a meme-coin surge on the platform.

Within days, BSC’s daily DEX volume surpassed $6 billion, and nearly 70% of traders reported profits. Meme token creations rose overnight, driving record on-chain activity.

However, the frenzy has cooled just as quickly as it began. In an effort to retain users, Four.Meme and BNB Chain announced a $45 million airdrop initiative. It was aimed at compensating over 160,000 users affected by the recent crypto market downturn.

What’s Up with PUMP Token?

Meanwhile, optimism around Pump.fun continues to build. Data shows smart money wallets increasing PUMP holdings by 17%. The platform now accounts for 95% of all meme tokens launched on Solana.

Despite its strong momentum, the PUMP token remains down 6% in the past day, currently trading near $0.003. Still, with a 20% rise in 24-hour trading volume, analysts believe the renewed hype could soon push prices to new highs.

I think $PUMP will make a massive comeback this week pic.twitter.com/GiuE8E5XiC — 0xBossman (@0xBossman) October 21, 2025

Snorter Bot (SNORT) Presale Gains Strong Traction Ahead of Token Launch

While the PUMP token eyes a comeback, investor attention is rapidly turning toward another Solana-based project, Snorter Bot (SNORT). It is a fast-rising Telegram-based crypto trading assistant that blends the playful spirit of meme coins with advanced trading tools.

Snorter Bot presale is gaining strong momentum, with the official token launch scheduled in just five days.

Built initially for the Solana ecosystem, Snorter Bot enables users to discover, snipe, and manage tokens directly within Telegram. Future updates will expand compatibility to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM networks, making it a cross-chain trading solution.

SNORT Utility and Features

The SNORT token grants access to premium bot features, including advanced analytics and priority trade execution. With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens, Snorter aims to make high-speed decentralized trading accessible to the broader meme community.

Snorter Bot’s standout feature lies in its simplicity and speed. Users can create or import wallets with a single tap, execute secure swaps within seconds, and enjoy front-running protection thanks to its Solana-based routing engine and private mempool system.

This architecture provides sub-second trade execution and real-time transaction previews, offering retail traders performance comparable to professional-grade tools.

Presale Overview

Token price: $0.1083

$0.1083 Funds raised: $5.38 million

$5.38 million Token symbol: SNORT

SNORT Network: Solana

Snorter is positioning itself as one of the most user-friendly and powerful crypto bots available. As the crypto presale continues to attract growing community interest, anticipation is building for the official token launch in five days. To learn more, read our Snorter Bot price prediction.

