More than $1.69 billion in tokens are scheduled to be unlocked this week.

ONDO and TRUMP dominate the unlock calendar.

Gold, silver, and PMI metrics suggest capital rotation may be approaching crypto.

More than $1.69 billion worth of crypto tokens are scheduled to hit the market over the next seven days, according to Tokenomist data.

The unlock calendar includes both large one-time cliff releases and substantial linear token releases.

Among the biggest cliff unlocks is RWA asset Ondo Finance (ONDO), which alone accounts for roughly $772 million worth of tokens, representing over 57% of its adjusted released supply.

According to Tokenomist, upcoming one-time large token unlocks (exceeding $5 million) in the next 7 days include ONDO, TRUMP, CONX, ARB, DBR, CHEEL, STRK, SEI, ZK, etc.; Linear large unlocks (daily amounts exceeding $1 million) in the next 7 days include RAIN, SOL, TRUMP, WLD,… pic.twitter.com/erqqMsYGWF — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 12, 2026

$1.7B in Unlocks

Donald Trump’s meme coin TRUMP follows with nearly $300 million unlocked, or just over 13% of adjusted supply.

Other notable cliff events include ARB ARB $0.20 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $1.15 B Vol. 24h: $78.71 M at $19.56 million, STRK STRK $0.0813 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $409.63 M Vol. 24h: $35.10 M at $10.33 million, SEI SEI $0.12 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $772.50 M Vol. 24h: $41.63 M at $9.15 million, and ZK ZK $0.0336 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $288.26 M Vol. 24h: $17.23 M at $5.89 million. Smaller but still meaningful unlocks include CONX, DBR, and CHEEL.

Meanwhile, RAIN leads linear unlocks with more than $84 million unlocking over the week, roughly 2.77% of circulating supply.

SOL SOL $139.8 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $78.93 B Vol. 24h: $6.09 B will release about $67 million in tokens, though this represents just 0.09% of its circulating supply.

TRUMP appears again in the linear category, with over $299 million scheduled (nearly 28% of circulating supply).

Other linear unlocks include WLD WLD $0.56 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $1.53 B Vol. 24h: $83.18 M at $21.13 million, RIVER at $21.02 million, DOGE DOGE $0.14 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $22.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.22 B at $13.42 million, AVAX AVAX $13.62 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $5.86 B Vol. 24h: $347.51 M at $9.57 million, ASTER ASTER $0.70 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $1.66 B Vol. 24h: $142.71 M at $7.34 million, and TAO TAO $283.2 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.71 B Vol. 24h: $136.84 M at $7.22 million.

The Long-Term Picture

Crypto analyst Dan Gambardello recently pointed to a familiar macro pattern developing across gold, silver, and the business cycle.

Precious metals have turned bullish, historically a sign of capital hiding during uncertainty.

Last cycle Gold & Silver did exactly what they're doing now and then crypto exploded. I don't even stare at crypto charts that much anymore. I'm watching gold, silver, Russell 200, and the business cycle. Gold and silver lead during uncertainty…then stall right as PMI turns up… pic.twitter.com/f2YCdmD0H8 — Dan Gambardello (@dangambardello) January 12, 2026

In previous cycles, gold and silver strength often preceded a rotation into crypto once. Gambardello also discussed the global PMI, which has spent years in deep contraction.

He added that in past cycles, every move out of these contraction zones resulted in a major crypto rally.

With QT ending, removing a key source of liquidity drain, Gambardello said that conditions where crypto can begin absorbing capital have lined up.

“Gold and silver lead during uncertainty…then stall right as PMI turns up and crypto starts moving. Crypto doesn’t lead these shifts. It reacts to them, then explodes. The ingredients are all lining up again,” he said.

It is clear that the short-term volatility risk is real with $1.7 billion worth of tokens unlocking.

However, at the same time, there is a huge possibility that fresh supply could meet with improving demand rather than forced selling.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.