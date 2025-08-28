Key Notes

XRP is currently trading below the crucial $3 level.

A whale transferred $92 million worth of XRP to Coinbase, signaling potential sell-off.

Analysts suggest a short-term correction to the $2.60–$2.70 support before a new peak.

XRP ​​ XRP $3.01 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $178.90 B Vol. 24h: $6.51 B is currently struggling to close above the key $3 price level. Selling pressure continues as a major whale recently transferred around $92 million worth of XRP tokens to exchange.

As per the data shared by Whale Alert, an unknown wallet transferred 30,507,683 XRP to Coinbase, signaling a potential large-scale sell-off.

The move comes as the third largest cryptocurrency trades mostly flat in the past week.

The $3 level is a key psychological barrier for XRP. It is trading below the 20-day EMA at $3.02 and testing support at the 50-day EMA of $2.95, indicating that bulls need to defend this level to prevent a deeper correction.

Analyst: XRP Could Correct Before Cycle Peak

Despite XRP’s resilience above $2.95, market watchers are cautious. Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen recently warned that XRP could revisit its bullish support zone around $2.60–$2.70 before attempting a new peak.

In his latest podcast, Cowen highlighted factors pointing to a potential cycle endgame, noting that XRP’s price has largely stagnated against Bitcoin BTC $112 894 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $37.84 B since 2021.

Nevertheless, the analyst acknowledged XRP’s ability to post higher highs compared to 2020–2021. He stressed that chasing high price targets at this stage could be risky, warning that a 60–80% drawdown by 2026 remains possible once the current cycle concludes.

Many other analysts, however, are predicting a high price target for the cryptocurrency. Recently, popular analyst Dark Defender cautioned about the short-term price pullback but set a price target of $10 for XRP in this cycle.

XRP’s Retail-Heavy Distribution

Meanwhile, fresh data from community platform rich-list.info revealed just how accessible the XRP Rich List has become for retail holders.

Currently, holding 2,396.7 XRP (worth around $7,190 at current prices) is enough to enter the top 10% of XRP wallets.

This threshold has actually dropped by about 32 tokens ($108) compared to earlier this month, even as the number of wallets in this tier rose from 679,990 to 690,984.

That means over 11,000 new accounts joined the top 10% with a lower capital requirement. Analysts note that XRP’s distribution remains far more retail-heavy compared to cryptocurrencies where a handful of whales dominate supply.

