Metaplanet Sells $25 Million in Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Key Notes

Japanese investment firm, Metaplanet, announced that it was issuing bonds worth 3.6 billion yen (around $24.8 million) to buy additional Bitcoin. This follows a meeting of Metaplanet’s Board of Directors on May 2, 2025, where they discussed issuing the 12th Series of Ordinary Bonds to the bondholder, EVO FUND.

The bonds are set to be repaid at their nominal value on the maturity date of October 31, 2025. However, the bondholder has the option to request early redemption, either in full or in part, by submitting a written notice to Metaplanet no later than one business day prior to the desired redemption date.

Metaplanet plans to use the funds raised from the bond issuance to expand its Bitcoin holdings and work towards its ambitious goal of accumulating 100,000 BTC by the end of the year. Currently, the firm has surpassed the 5,000 BTC milestone.

In a notice issued by Metaplanet, the company indicated that the funds for redeeming these bonds are expected to come from the proceeds generated through the exercise of the 15th to 17th series of stock acquisition rights. This provision means that the bond’s redemption will depend on investor demand for Metaplanet’s equity-linked securities. If the proceeds from these rights exceed the specified thresholds, Metaplanet may choose to initiate partial early bond repayments. In the most recent trading session, Metaplanet’s shares closed at 428 yen, reflecting an 8.6% increase.

As of the time of reporting, Metaplanet has not disclosed whether the funds raised from the bond issuance have been used to purchase additional Bitcoin units.

Metaplanet’s Quest to Change the BTC Ecosystem

Recently, Metaplanet announced the addition of David Bailey, the CEO of BTC Inc., to its advisory board. This move is part of the company’s strategy to drive Bitcoin adoption and solidify its position as a leading player in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

On April 14, Metaplanet confirmed that it had acquired an additional 145 Bitcoin units for $13.6 million at the time of purchase.

The growing trend of companies increasing their Bitcoin holdings is becoming more evident by the day. Semler Scientific, for example, recently acquired 165 Bitcoin for $15.7 million between April 25 and 29, bringing its total holdings to 3,467 BTC.

This reflects a broader pattern of companies diversifying into Bitcoin, further cementing the cryptocurrency’s presence in institutional investment portfolios.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.