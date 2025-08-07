ONDO and FLOKI Prices Jump 10% on Robinhood Listing

Key Notes

ONDO price rally follows growing institutional adoption, with analysts projecting a potential move toward $2.30 in the medium term.

FLOKI price jump helped it cross a $1 billion market cap again, supported by ecosystem growth and retail enthusiasm.

Robinhood listing gives both digital assets exposure to its 25 million-plus user base.

Two cryptocurrencies, ONDO ONDO $0.99 24h volatility: 6.1% Market cap: $3.13 B Vol. 24h: $168.11 M and meme coin Floki Inu FLOKI $0.00012 24h volatility: 9.9% Market cap: $1.11 B Vol. 24h: $113.02 M , went live on one of the most popular crypto trading platforms, Robinhood. The announcement was enough to send both digital assets soaring by 8% following a major liquidity boost. His latest announcement comes following Robinhood’s Hedera (HBAR) listing two weeks ago.

ONDO Price Rallies After Going Live on Robinhood

Ondo Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWA) and offering institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Its recent popularity has come amid the broader RWA narrative.

This has led to growing ONDO whale accumulation and rising institutional adoption. In July 2025, asset manager 21Shares filed for a spot ONDO ETF with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of now, ONDO price is pretty close to the breakout above $1.0, which could set the stage for a short-term rally to $1.62. Moreover, analysts give the medium-term ONDO price prediction for $2.3.

#ONDO crossed out of the Falling Wedge formation and now testing the Mid-Resistance We had a nice 231 Days of accumulation, now it's time to rise btw $ONDO is an #RWA sector Short-term target – 1.62$

Mid-term target – 2.3$

Long-term target – 3.42$

Long-term target – 4.535$ pic.twitter.com/QNKObWsh8g — TRADING HUB (@habibmunab) August 6, 2025

The Robinhood listing could lead to greater retail access for ONDO, which could lead to a strong volume spurt and exposure. On the monthly chart, the ONDO price is already trading at a 25% upside, with bulls now trying to reclaim the 2024 highs of $2.0 once again.

FLOKI Price Rally Helps Reclaim $1 Billion Market Cap

Following today’s 8% upside, meme coin Floki Inu (FLOKI) has reclaimed the $1 billion market cap once again, while taking its monthly gains to 30%.

Despite being a meme coin, the Floki Inu ecosystem has expanded by including Valhalla (a metaverse game), FlokiFi Locker (a DeFi utility), University of Floki (an educational platform), and a crypto debit card.

$FLOKI is Now Listed on the Robinhood App This marks a huge step forward for Floki, unlocking access to 25+ million users on the most influential retail trading platform in the world. Floki has gone from a meme to a movement, and now it's sitting alongside the most recognizable… https://t.co/iAdne5mgZe pic.twitter.com/5ka7ZHMTWi — FLOKI (@FLOKI) August 7, 2025

Floki Inu’s popularity continues to be driven by retail momentum, marketing campaigns, launchpad events, and community airdrops, though it remains highly volatile.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.