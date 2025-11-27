Key Notes

Pi coin’s price targets a rally to $0.29, as it stares at a major breakout ahead.

A drop below $0.22 would invalidate the bullish setup by breaking the multi-week triangle pattern.

Pi Network announced a strategic partnership and investment agreement with CiDi Games to build Pi-integrated games.

Amid today’s crypto market recovery, Pi Network’s PI $0.27 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $2.24 B Vol. 24h: $42.92 M native cryptocurrency Pi has gained 3% to $0.2578.

The altcoin is staring at a potential breakout for another 15% rally ahead as Pi Network recently announced its key partnership with CiDi games.

Pi Coin Eyes Crucial Breakout for 15% Rally

Today’s Pi price upside comes amid key developments within the Pi Network ecosystem, as well as the broader crypto market upside.

Looking at the technical chart, the altcoin is now approaching a key technical resistance at $0.2591. Previously, this level has acted as one of the strongest barriers, as shown in the chart below.

Pi coin price approaches key resistance. | Source: TradingView

A failure to break above this zone could limit buyer momentum. However, a confirmed daily close above $0.2591 would signal a potential move toward $0.29, representing an upside of roughly 14% from current levels.

Pi Network has been consolidating within a multi-week triangle pattern, with the upper boundary aligning closely with the $0.2591 resistance. If market conditions remain favorable, Pi coin could reach $0.29 in December.

However, if the resistance holds, the upward trend may lose strength. A drop below $0.22 would break the lower boundary of the triangle and could set the price on a path toward $0.20.

Pi Network Announces Partnership With CiDi Games

Pi Network has announced a strategic partnership and investment agreement with CiDi Games, a gaming studio focused on building Pi-integrated titles.

As part of the partnership, CiDi Games will develop gaming content for Pi Network’s tens of millions of users, known as Pioneers.

The goal is to expand the cryptocurrency’s real-world utility and position gaming as a central pillar of the ecosystem. This is one major development after Pi Network’s move to seek MiCA compliance.

The Pi Core Team said the collaboration will help broaden Pi’s use cases, boost developer participation, and support the creation of new applications for the network’s native token.

CiDi Games plans to leverage Pi’s global community alongside its own development capabilities to deliver lightweight, accessible games.

The announcement highlighted Pi Network’s ongoing support for gaming initiatives through hackathons, incubation programs, developer tools, and monetization infrastructure such as the Pi Ad Network.

The partnership between Pi Network and CiDi Games strengthens Pi’s broader effort to develop a sustainable, fully integrated gaming ecosystem within its platform.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.