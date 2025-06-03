Ripple’s Stablecoin Gets Dubai’s Nod: What This Means for Crypto

Key Notes

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has officially recognized Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin, as a legitimate crypto token.

According to a press release published on Zawya, RLUSD can be used within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a payment tool.

The DIFC is like a “finance city” within Dubai, adhering to global standards to attract businesses from around the world, with its own legal and financial regulations. Companies in DIFC can do banking, trading, investing, and crypto services in a trusted and well-regulated environment.

Moreover, the approval allows Ripple to integrate RLUSD into its DFSA-licensed payment solutions. This move supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for digital assets.

DFSA sets a precedent for other jurisdictions to consider similar integrations, which could potentially accelerate global crypto adoption.

What You Should Know About RLUSD

Ripple distinguishes its stablecoin with its regulation-first approach and its 1:1 US dollar backing. This makes RLUSD attractive to most crypto users, especially institutional investors.

Despite being less than six months old (RLUSD launched on Dec. 17, 2024), Ripple’s stablecoin has already attracted a market cap of over $300 million.

RLUSD is currently listed on leading exchanges like Bitget, Gemini, Kraken, and Bitstamp, to name a few.

In February, Ripple joined forces with Revolut, a neo-bank and fintech company, and Zero Hash, a financial infrastructure provider, to compete with leading stablecoins like USDT and USDC.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, RLUSD currently has over 2,800 holders, with 92% of the assets being held in whale addresses.

