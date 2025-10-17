Ripple Wants $1B to Buy XRP Amid Market Wipeout

Key Notes

XRP drops 20% in a week as Ripple plans a $1B SPAC fundraising.

Ripple aims to establish a crypto treasury with newly purchased and existing XRP.

XRP faces key support at $2.20, with potential rebound targets at $2.70 and $3.

Ripple Labs is reportedly gearing up to raise $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to purchase its own XRP XRP $2.23 24h volatility: 7.0% Market cap: $133.93 B Vol. 24h: $8.15 B token, despite the altcoin crashing more than 5.5% in the past 24 hours.

According to Bloomberg, the move aims to create a digital asset treasury (DAT) that would hold the freshly purchased XRP along with some of Ripple’s existing holdings.

Ripple leading effort to raise at least $1bil to accumulate xrp… New xrp-focused DAT. via @olgakharif pic.twitter.com/oUU7BOiy1J — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) October 17, 2025

XRP trades at $2.27 at press time, marking a 20% decline over the past week after failing multiple attempts to reclaim $3.

Ripple Already Has Billions of XRP

Ripple, which already holds over 4.5 billion XRP from a total circulating supply exceeding 59 billion, could add another 427 million tokens to its reserves if the proposed buyback proceeds.

The firm also controls around 37 billion XRP locked in escrow, released monthly in tranches, part of which is sold and the rest returned to escrow.

Ripple’s move to bolster its XRP treasury could be an attempt to stabilize market confidence amid dropping prices.

Acquisition of GTreasury

The initiative follows Ripple’s recent $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, a corporate treasury management platform that enables businesses to manage digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized deposits.

The deal expands Ripple’s presence in the digital finance space, strengthening its infrastructure for corporate clients seeking to manage blockchain-based assets efficiently.

Once known primarily for cross-border payments, Ripple now seeks to establish itself as a global financial infrastructure provider.

XRP Price Analysis: What’s Next After the Crash?

XRP’s price chart reveals sustained bearish pressure as the token recently broke below its multi-month support at $2.50, slipping under the lower Bollinger Band.

The RSI hovers near 30, indicating that XRP is approaching a critical threshold that often precedes short-term recoveries. However, MACD levels remain bearish, and the BoP indicator leans heavily toward sellers.

Immediate support lies around $2.20. If this zone fails to hold, XRP could slide toward $2 or even $1.80. However, a rebound above $2.70, the 20-day moving average, could open the path toward $3.

