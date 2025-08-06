Robert Kiyosaki: Bitcoin Is Pure Genius Asset Design

Key Notes

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad has described Bitcoin as "pure genius asset design." He emphasized how the coin is a low-effort wealth generator.

Kiyosaki's advocacy for Bitcoin has not flinched in a while, whether the price of the coin is rising or falling.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ has taken to the social media platform X to talk about Bitcoin BTC $114 044 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $35.07 B again. This time around, he described the flagship cryptocurrency as “pure genius asset design,” suggesting that it hardly requires any active work for its value to grow. In his words, Bitcoin is a case of “No mess, no stress. Just set it and forget it.”

Bitcoin Requires Less Effort, Produces More Results

Kiyosaki emphasized how the resulting success is not commensurate with the minimal effort invested. For perspective, the serial entrepreneur believes that Bitcoin produces more financial success, even with less effort.

ANYONE CAN BECOME a MILLIONAiRE: I can’t believe how Bitcoin makes becoming rich so essy. Bitcoin is Pure Genius asset design. No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it. I made my first million in real estate. That took hard work, lots of risk, lots of money, lots of… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 6, 2025

Bitcoin, created by pseudonymous cryptographer Satoshi Nakamoto, operates from a decentralized ledger blockchain. With this structure, it can eliminate the need for banks or any intermediary at all. Advocates like Cathie Wood and Kiyosaki have not stopped talking about how the coin can serve as a hedge against inflation risks and other economic downturns.

Until now, there is still the challenge of integrating Bitcoin into the Traditional Finance (TradFi) system, although some organizations have made progress in this regard. At the top of this list is Strategy, the business intelligence and software firm led by Michael Saylor. This firm has acquired a total of 628,791 Bitcoin at an average cost of $73,277.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $113,980.91, down by 0.17% drop over the last 24 hours. At this price level, Strategy’s holding is valued at approximately $71.67 billion. Recently, Saylor defended these aggressive Bitcoin acquisition tactics. He called the cryptocurrency “digital capital” and remarked that it was a “50-year” asset.

Kiyosaki Takes a Firm Stand on Bitcoin Investment

After carrying out a little study, as Kiyosaki stated in his X post, it is worth noting that he has become a strong supporter of the digital currency. He has never failed to offer financial advice in this regard to investors. The author is hardly perplexed by any downtrend in the price of Bitcoin.

When BTC price recently fell from around the $118,000 level to around $112,300, he acknowledged the dip.

He described it as the “Bitcoin August Curse,” a pattern where BTC often underperforms during this month. At the same time, Kiyosaki highlighted that if BTC crashes, he stands ready to double his position. This suggests that he is strongly focused on long-term Bitcoin fundamentals.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.