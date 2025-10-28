SharpLink to Deploy $200M ETH on Linea via ether.fi, EigenCloud

Key Notes

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), recognized as the world’s second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum ETH $4 142 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $499.75 B Vol. 24h: $30.67 B , has announced a strategic move to deploy $200 million in ETH from its treasury to Linea, ConsenSys’ zkEVM Layer 2 network.

The company’s allocation strategy leverages institutional-grade staking and restaking services from ether.fi and EigenCloud to generate enhanced DeFi yields. The ETH assets are safeguarded and deployed through Anchorage Digital Bank, which ensures compliance and sets a new standard for digital asset treasury practices, according to the announcement.

Institutional Yield Strategy and Layer 2 Infrastructure

This deployment is optimized for institutional DeFi yields, combining native Ethereum staking rewards, restaking incentives from EigenCloud’s Autonomous Verifiable Services, and unique partner yields—all coordinated within Linea’s compliant infrastructure.

Linea, designed for high-volume institutional operations, offers lower fees and faster settlements while providing composability with the broader Ethereum ecosystem. SharpLink’s move establishes a new institutional pathway for ETH capital, reinforcing its disciplined treasury management and advocacy for Ethereum adoption, according to the press release.

Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO of SharpLink, emphasized the firm’s commitment to responsible asset deployment and enhanced yield generation, citing the institutional safeguards maintained for stakeholders.

This movement is similar to what ETHZilla did in September 2024, when they restaked $100M with Ether.fi and EigenCloud, showing a path that most Ethereum treasuries will follow to improve their returns.

How was the reaction to the stocks of SharpLink?

SharpLink Gaming trades under the ticker SBET on Nasdaq. As of today, SBET stock has seen low activity, reflecting only a few investors’ attention following the announcement of this ETH deployment. Its share price is down only 0.80%, with a low volume of 3 million shares, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The company’s position as the second-largest Ethereum treasury holder is viewed as instrumental in supporting liquidity and confidence in broader digital capital markets and is now generating yield through DeFi.

